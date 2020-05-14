Young Buck Out Of Jail, Addresses 50 Cent, Bankruptcy

Young Buck is finally out of jail after spending four months locked down in after he was arrested on a back child support warrant. The rapper hopped on an IG live with DJ Paul and talked 50 Cent, his recent bankruptcy filing, and more.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Young Buck has finally been released from the Cheatham County Jail and he's ready to get back to making music.

The Nashville, Tennessee bred rap veteran spent four months locked up on a back child support warrant after he was collared in December of 2019.

Young Buck hopped on an Instagram live with Three 6 Mafia founder DJ Paul, who welcomed him home during a friendly chat between the two Tennesseans.

"I went in that motherf##ker and got my mind right, so I was able to walk up out that motherf##ker not just free from that bulls##t, but free from being able not to work. Now I can get to work, you get what I'm saying? That's all I ever wanted to do in regards to whatever, dealing with the contract and shit with dude over there."

When Buck mentions "dude over there," he is referring to 50 Cent. The former comrades have been involved in a decade-long financial dispute over his contract with G-Unit.

50 Cent claims Young Buck still owes him for a loan he gave to the rapper when he was an artist on G-Unit.

According to Young Buck, the dispute was supposed to have been resolved when Young Buck filed for bankruptcy in 2010 after settlement talks fell apart.

"I know I don't owe nigga but even me at a point of time, Paul, I got to the place where I was like, you know what, I just want to get the work f##k it, I'll pay him," Young Buck explained to DJ Paul. "So I even got to a point where I even tried to pay the n##ga..."

Young Buck says he offered to give 50 $150,000 upfront and another $150,000 within 30 days, but 50 Cent supposedly kept adding on the debt.

"He come back in and $50,000 known and say you want me to sign over my whole catalog? I own all my s##t. And I'm the only n##ga that ever recouped in G-Unit history. I don't owe Interscope or G-Unit a quarter," Young Buck said.

Earlier this week, AllHipHop.com broke the news that Young Buck filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time, due to the financial/contractual dispute with 50 Cent and G-Unit management.

Young Buck is asking to "reject any and all executory contracts with G-Unit and/or Curtis Jackson."

"When I was in jail I put my pride to the side f##k that, I done filed bankruptcy before in my career, I'd do it again," Young Buck explained.

"To be honest, I didn't file bankruptcy technically to get out the contract, I filed bankruptcy like, 'look, if I owe you n##ga, show me where I owe you.' Show me where you claim you gave me $350 or $250 or whatever. I knew it wouldn't happen because I knew what it was, the fans and people don't. Now, I get a chance to do what I've always been trying to do from the beginning and that's just make good music."