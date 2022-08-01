Get To Know Luther Gales III, A Mogul Diversifying The Landscape With A 600M International Portfolio￼

How does one play a high end stakes game of real life Monopoly? Introducing Mr. Luther Gales III, a 26 year old entrepreneur with a portfolio that compares with the ranks of many power brokers on the Forbes list. Luther, a self-made millionaire, began his empire in 2014 at the age of 18. From a $220k life insurance inheritance, Luther began promoting and producing concerts which headlined popular artists such as Diggy Simmons, Mindless Behavior, and more. With over a million dollars in profit in less than a year in the concert industry, Luther then set his attention to a different industry that would catapult his net worth to eventually become a billionaire…. Real Estate.

As Luther sought out a lane in the real estate game, he noticed the exponential growth in the United Arab Emirates and quickly diverted his efforts to the real estate market in Dubai. With the money he procured, exactly $1.7 million dollars, Luther invested in a prime plot of land in downtown Dubai in hopes of developing. Although the plot of land’s purchase price was $3 million dollars, Luther was able to scrape up the remaining funds, and soon after, the deal was finalized. Within months of closing this high risk deal, it was rewarded generously by EMAAR, who bought the plot for an astounding $8 million. Luther knew he had the secret formula to flipping real estate! Luther used the proceeds from his first deal and continued to purchase land in Dubai and develop and sell when it made the most sense to. The proven path of success led Luther to building an impressive real estate portfolio that now expands 7 countries and 40 states in the U.S.A.

Luther’s real estate portfolio only scrapes the surface of the returns he’s amassed over the years. As stated, Luther’s first love is music and entertainment where he still continues to promote large concerts and tours for elite artists worldwide. Power brokers such as Live Nation are reporting astronomical numbers in 2022 with $560 million in revenue in the first quarter alone. That’s a whopping 680% increase from the pre-pandemic numbers of $72 million in Q1 of 2020.

Over the years, Luther has invested in political tours that have included Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as former First Lady, Michelle Obama. On the music industry side, Luther has invested in the careers of chart topping artists such as Wiz Kid, Migos, Lil Baby, B2K, Future, Ciara, ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, Kendrick Lamar, and other industry hitmakers. In addition to politicians and musicians, Luther has also invested into the careers of major sport stars such as Sterling Sheppard, Jamal Adams, and Buster Skrine. Now at the age of 26, Luther has a real estate portfolio appraised at $620 million, in addition to his entertainment empire which is valued at $45M.

So what’s next for someone who already has it all? Well with already having political co-signs from First Lady Michelle Obama, we can expect to see Luther Gales III to run for presidency in his lifetime. But before then, Luther is on a diligent and achievable path of being a billionaire by his 30th birthday thanks to the next industry he plans to dominate… medicine/pharmaceuticals. Aside from being a business man, Luther proves to enjoy the fruits of his labor via his social media accounts. On any given day when he’s not in his office finalizing multimillion dollar deals, he’s motivating the masses on social media with his lavish vacations, star studded events, and inspirational seminars.