All news
EXCLUSIVE: The Lox Get Down To Biz With Coffee, Real Estate And More
Each member of The Lox explain how they diversified their investment portfolios!
Joe Biden’s Campaign Taps Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris & Monica For “Our Voice, Our Vote” Ads
Listen to the three Atlanta-based entertainers push for Americans to exercise their right to vote.
Did J. Cole Tease New Music As His Alter Ego k### Edward?
“Stay tuned hope y’all ready!"
Tory Lanez Earns Lowest-Charting Opening Week Of His Career With ‘Daystar’ Album
After months of bad press, Lanez lost nearly 30,000 units in sales from his previous project.
latest rumors
Royce Da 5’9″ Goes At Spider Loc Over 6-year Old Slain, Snitching
Spider Loc debates Royce And Trick Trick Of Horrific Murder of Child
How SZA Saved Drake From The P### Label!
SZA Saves Drake From Getting Dragged On Social Media!
Tory Lanez Shoots Video In New York! Casanova Is Involved!
Tory Lanez is furthering his career with a new music video.
DaBaby’s New Video Shoot May Have Gotten Somebody Shot! But Who Did It?
DaBaby should be careful with revealing his location. DaBaby
All Features
EXCLUSIVE: Shy Glizzy On Future Plans, Fatherhood And His Own Cannabis Strand
Want to know what the indie grind is like? Check out this Q&A with Shy Glizzy!
Sa-Roc Says There Doesn’t Need To Be One Queen In Hip-Hop
The Rhymesayers Entertainment MC will be dropping her new album ‘The Sharecropper’s Daughter’ in October.
EXCLUSIVE: KOTD Gets Down And Dirty With DRect And The Southern Region
KOTD's Grand Prix host/battle rap vet DRect kicks it with AllHipHop about the tournament, history and more!
DJ Mark Da Spot Talks Deejaying For Justin Timberlake, Prince & Kevin Hart
The Breeding Ground
SKG Hits Hard With Dave East, Weed & Patron, And A Familial Link To The Crips
SKG drops a bomb on Hip-Hop with a hot song with Dave East. Get to know her!
Q Da Fool Is Serving ‘Dope Ona Spoon’
AllHipHop caught up with Q Da Fool to discuss his working with Peewee Longway, Mulatto, his love for cannabis and more!
Houston Rapper Vibe God: “When I Drop, Lightning Strikes Hit The Ground”
AllHipHop caught up with Vibe God in downtown Los Angeles to discuss his roots in Houston, working overseas in Sweden, spreading positivity, fatherhood, and new…
SuperDope Q Talks New Song “Baller Alert” & Styling For Migos
Read as we discuss how SuperDopeQ got his name, working with the CEO of Black Ink Crew, his new single “Baller Alert,” and more!
Sponsored Posts
Dash Flash Ft Kid Cam- “Toma”
Dash Flash & Kid Cam bring Hip Hop & Latin Trap at it's purest form with hit "Toma."
New Track City Not Even A Global Pandemic Can Hold Them Back
Hip-Hop/Alternative rap group Plan B drops brand new music during the pandemic.
Rylo Rodriguez Joins NoLove Stu For New Track “Eat”
Check it out as Rylo Rodriguez lends a guest feature to Alabama rapper NoLove Stu
Rocki Drops New EP ‘And So What?’
Official Rocki created her new EP from a place of peace and healing.