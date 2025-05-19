Zeddy Will Talks New Mixtape, Coco Jones Crush, And Will Smith Comedy Dreams

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Rising star Zeddy Will talks “Set The Tone,” his comedy dreams, love for Coco Jones, and why he’s staying true in a game full of clones.

From viral skits to fire singles, Zeddy Will has become one of the most exciting young artists blending comedy and Hip-Hop. In his own way, he’s fearlessly authentic.AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur talks to Zeddy as he opens up about everything. He goes from launching his debut project Set The Tone, to his acting aspirations, dream collabs, and navigating the wild world of “vibing” in 2025.

But this isn’t your typical industry Q&A.

Zeddy gets real about his love for old-school rap, shares how French Montana dropped a verse in under an hour, breaks down why he’s glad he did not jump on the Drill trend. He also and hilariously shoots his shot, ahem – manifests – vibing wit Bel-Air star Coco Jones. This one has everything from retirement plans and unrepentant evolution.

This interview is part manifesto, part comedy special, and all Zeddy Will. Watch below or read a truncated Q&A.

AllHipHop: Time flies. I caught you real early, before things really took off—before “Cha Cha” did. It’s great to see your growth.

Zeddy: I appreciate that. Life’s been good. I’ve been traveling a lot, getting used to this rap lifestyle. The girls, the money, the family—everything’s been cool.

AllHipHop: Sometimes I worry about young artists. The industry’s brutal—here today, gone today. You can’t trust the system.

Zeddy: That’s why I’m grateful for my team. A lot of people don’t have good people around them—or they do and don’t listen. But I’ve got a solid team and my family too. They keep me grounded.

AllHipHop: Let’s talk about Set The Tone. Why are we still calling these projects “mixtapes”?

Zeddy: [Laughs] This is actually my first full project, first one ever. I’ve been killing them with singles, but albums get too caught up in numbers and charts. I just want people to hear 10 good songs with no pressure.

AllHipHop: So it’s more of a marketing move?

Zeddy: You could say that. I want people to hear what I’ve been working on without all that album pressure.

AllHipHop: Doechii won a Grammy off a mixtape! That alligator-themed (Alligator Bites Never Heal) project? That was a mixtape. It shows it don’t matter what you call it, album or mixtape.

AllHipHop: The first track, “Set The Tone,” is more serious. Talk about that one.

Zeddy: I made that track a while ago, maybe even after our last interview. It’s like I was predicting my own future, talking about my early experiences in the game. Originally it was called “Madness,” but my friend said it had to be “Set The Tone” since it was setting the vibe for the whole project.

AllHipHop: Do you ever worry about the future, taking this nontraditional path?

Zeddy: Honestly? No. I’ve learned it’s simple. Either you’ve got the records or you don’t. If I keep dropping hits, I’ll be fine.

AllHipHop: And comedy. Is that still the main goal?

Zeddy: 100%. I want to act, do movies, sitcoms. I still do skits and Twitch, but yeah, acting’s the dream. I want a “Martin”-style sitcom. Call it “Zeddy.”

AllHipHop: Who’s your agent?

Zeddy: I don’t have one yet. I need a SAG card too, but that’s expensive!

AllHipHop: [Laughs] Let’s get you in Bel-Air. You could be the funny, mischievous student. Speaking of Bel-Air… is it true you’ve got a crush on Coco Jones?

Zeddy: Coco, I love you. She got the voice, she’s gorgeous, she stays out of drama. I love Coco for real.

AllHipHop: I interviewed her before—you’d love her. Super sweet, kind, raised right.

Zeddy: I’m manifesting it. I’ll meet her on a red carpet. I’ll stop my interview mid-question like, “Hold up!” and go get her number. That’ll be our origin story.

AllHipHop: [Laughs] So what’s the dating life looking like?

Zeddy: Nonexistent. Too many cities, too many girls. I can’t commit right now. We don’t even call it dating anymore—it’s “vibing.”

AllHipHop: How much does vibing cost?

Zeddy: Depends on the girl! Some want five-star dinners and Turks and Caicos in week one. Others are chill with a movie or hanging in the car.

AllHipHop: I went on three vibings and didn’t even know it.

Zeddy: [Laughs] You killing me.

AllHipHop: Real talk—start your retirement fund now.

Zeddy: Word?

AllHipHop: Serious. $50–$100 a month. You won’t feel it now, but it adds up. I did it for my daughter. She doesn’t even know.

Zeddy: That’s real. I’m on it.

AllHipHop: Let’s pivot. Who do you look up to musically and business-wise?

Zeddy: Musically—Eminem, Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott. Business—Jay-Z, Nas, Drake. They all made smart moves. Drake’s probably the biggest influence from my era.

AllHipHop: So during the Drake-Kendrick battle, were you team Drake?

Zeddy: Nah, I love both. Kendrick is a lyrical genius. Drake makes hits. I learned that no matter how big you are, people will still try to bring you down.

AllHipHop: That beef might be the best ever. More exciting than Jay and Nas.

Zeddy: I agree. Jay and Nas were lyrical, more lowkey. This was wild—dances, memes, subs. It’s the 50 Cent vs. Ja Rule for this generation.

AllHipHop: Exactly. Who else are you working with?

Zeddy: French Montana. He sent his verse back in an hour—super professional. That’s the biggest artist I’ve worked with so far. Annalee Chopper’s next. We’ve spoken and the chemistry’s there.

AllHipHop: And Set The Tone has some dope samples—Jay-Z’s “Girls, Girls, Girls,” Joe Budden’s “Pump It Up,” N.O.R.E.’s “Superthug,” and even “Don’t Look Any Further.”

Zeddy: I’m 23—I didn’t even know half those songs! I just loved the beats. But “Girls, Girls, Girls” is a favorite. I love old school. People say I rap like Will Smith or Slick Rick.

AllHipHop: Speaking of Will Smith, we should get him on a track with you.

Zeddy: That would be crazy.

AllHipHop: What’s your take on AI in music?

Zeddy: Mixed feelings. It’s cool now—but once they start making songs that sound like yours and don’t pay you? That’s a problem.

AllHipHop: Exactly. That’s why high-level music matters.

Zeddy: Facts. Set The Tone, let’s go!

AllHipHop: Touring plans?

Zeddy: Definitely. Whether it’s joining someone’s tour or doing my own, that’s next. Set The Tone gives me something solid to perform all summer.

AllHipHop: Tell us about Good Son, your clothing brand.

Zeddy: We got shirts and bracelets right now. It’s just part of my brand. I’m a mama’s boy, so it’s personal. Good Son is Zeddy. Zeddy is Good Son.

AllHipHop: How’s your mom feeling about all this?

Zeddy: She’s scared but supportive. She hears the stories about the industry, but she’s proud of what I’m doing—from the music to the Twitch streams.

AllHipHop: Just don’t call your mom “bro.”

Zeddy: [Laughs] I do sometimes! Different times, man.

AllHipHop: [Laughs] Zeddy Will, always a pleasure. Set The Tone, out now!