Rolling Loud Orlando Crushes With Ken Carson, Young Thug & Sexyy Red Bringing Chaos To Closing Night

Charlamagne Tha God may have revealed too much about Drake’s ICEMAN rollout.

The final night of Rolling Loud in Orlando closed with pure mayhem as Ken Carson delivered one of the festival’s biggest sets, bringing out Young Thug and Lil Tecca to cap off a weekend that showcased the best of Hip-Hop’s new generation.

The packed final day also featured explosive performances from Sexyy Red, BossMan Dlow, NoCap, PlaqueBoyMax and more as fans flooded the grounds from open to close. OsamaSon also previewed unreleased music from his upcoming album Nocturnal.

Throughout the night, surprise guests turned nearly every stage into an event of its own. 1300SAINT brought out Young Thug, while BossMan Dlow welcomed Hurricane Wisdom, Nardo Wick and Wopp. Elsewhere, Loe Shimmy surprised the crowd with YTB Fatt, and Hurricane Wisdom brought out Wolfacejoeyy.

Additional standout moments included TiaCorine bringing out 1900Rugrat and Skrilla surprising fans with an appearance from 6kfly. Sexyy Red also brought out PLUTO for a performance of “WHIM WHAMIEE Remix.”

Outside of the music, Rolling Loud leaned heavily into immersive fan experiences. The Loud Theater, presented with Cinemark and Sprite, debuted the teaser trailer for Rolling Loud the Movie, which is set for theatrical release on October 2, 2026. The film stars Owen Wilson and Matt Rife, with appearances from Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, Ski Mask The Slump God and Ty Dolla $ign.

Festivalgoers also packed activations from Red Bull, Under Armour and the Hennessy Social Club, while legendary skateboarder Stevie Williams hosted the Sherb Skatepark experience.

Rolling Loud continued highlighting local Orlando culture by featuring area food vendors and businesses throughout the grounds, reinforcing the festival’s effort to connect with the communities it touches.

The entire festival streamed live through Amazon Music on Twitch, Prime Video and the Amazon Music app.

Below are a few images courtesy of Rolling Loud.