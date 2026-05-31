Rihanna Taps Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter For Savage X Fenty Pride Lingerie Campaign

Vivian Wilson lands a major modeling gig with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty for their 2026 Pride campaign.

Rihanna just made a power move that’s got everyone talking about visibility, family drama, and what it means when a major brand stands with trans talent.

Savage X Fenty tapped Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s estranged transgender daughter, for the 2026 Pride campaign, and the contrast between this moment and her father’s documented anti-trans positions is impossible to ignore.

Rihanna’s brand is celebrating Pride with Vivian as one of the campaign’s faces, positioning her as a symbol of trans visibility and acceptance.

The campaign is described as “racy” and unapologetic, which tracks with how Savage X Fenty’s always operated. They don’t do safe or watered down.

Vivian’s been clear about where things stand with Elon. She hasn’t spoken to him since 2020, and when she’s addressed his public statements, she’s called him “absolutely pathetic” and a “serial adulterer” who wasn’t supportive of her transition.

Meanwhile, Elon’s been out here blaming the “woke mind virus” for her being trans and making statements that align him with anti-trans movements, even as his own daughter’s building a platform and landing major campaigns.

What makes this moment significant isn’t just that Vivian is modeling for one of the world’s biggest lingerie brands.

It’s that she’s doing it while her father’s been actively hostile to trans rights and trans people in general.

Vivian’s been vocal about her experience as a young trans woman in a hostile political climate, speaking to Teen Vogue about navigating identity while her father has become increasingly aligned with anti-trans rhetoric.

“It’s such a convenient narrative, that the reason he turned right is because I’m a f###### tranny, and that’s just not the case…him going further on the right, and I’m going to use the word “further”… is not because of me. That’s insane,” she said.

She’s also called out the way her father’s been portrayed in the media, refusing to let narratives about him go unchallenged.

This campaign feels like Vivian claiming her own space, her own narrative, and her own success independent of her father’s influence or opposition.

Rihanna’s brand has always centered on inclusivity, and bringing Vivian into this moment sends a clear message about whose side they’re on.