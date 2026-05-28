Rick Ross Gives Instructions For Black Tie Orchestra Tour

Rick Ross is going on the road with an orchestra, but also telling people how they need to dress using AI.

Rick Ross is doing more than a concert series. He’s throwing his own gala.

The Biggest Boss is taking the celebration of his debut album Port of Miami across the country with the Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Black Tie Experience Orchestra Tour. Now, we are getting some much needed perspective.

This is not an arena run so the number of people is not the thing. Rozay intentionally booked theaters and performing arts spaces. He also linked up with the Renaissance Orchestra and Sainted Trap Choir. Smart. He’s intent on rebuilding his classics with strings, choir vocals and full formalwear energy. You gotta be slick and sexy to make this.

So, he put out there how to dress, but with a twist.

Ross posted on IG how to do it using different album eras and basically told fans to treat his catalog like a mood board. Usually AI rollouts can feel forced, but this one feels more like a dress code with personality attached to it.

Also, side note: Hip-Hop has always had elegance in its DNA. Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, on to Jay-Z, Beyonce, sometimes Snoop, and others. We did not invent sophistication in 2026. But Ross and others like Jeezy are bringing it back.

Here’s the current routing for the tour:

May 29 – Miami – James L. Knight Center (Tour kickoff)

June 12 – Atlanta – Fox Theatre

June 19 – Augusta – Bell Auditorium

June 20 – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

June 26 – Houston – Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

June 27 – San Antonio – Majestic Theatre

July 10 – New York City – Beacon Theatre

July 11 – Philadelphia – The Met Presented by Highmark

July 17 – Chicago – The Chicago Theatre

July 18 – Detroit – Fox Theatre

August 15 – Washington – Warner Theatre

August 29 – Charlotte – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Arts Center

Do not pull up in sneakers and hoodies.