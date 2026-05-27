Wait, Is Lil Wayne Actually Engaged?

Lil Wayne reportedly took a leap into engagement and people are asking who knew what and when.

Okay, so this one caught us off guard.

Lil Wayne and “keeping things quiet” don’t exactly go hand in hand, but according to new intel, he’s been doing just that. Wayne secretly got engaged earlier this year to a woman in her 20s from Indiana, reportedly after a private proposal. Nobody knew!

The info comes from sources with direct knowledge of the situation, but nobody from Wayne’s camp is talking to TMZ.

How did he do this? Wayne has had engagements right in our faces. Remember La’Tecia Thomas before they split in 2020? She was a baddie! Or Nivea? She’s still bad and they have a child together. There are some others, but we’ll leave LL (not Cool J) and the diamond princess out of this.

So the fact that this one has been sitting for months actually says something. Good for him.

Wayne has clearly made a choice to pull back from the public eye. Apparently, there is new music, some touring, and other business. Good for him.

We’re watching this one closely, because we want to see homegirl.