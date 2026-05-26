Jazmine Sullivan Reveals Deep Reason Behind Her Weight Loss After Sizzling IG Post

The Grammy winner says her transformation started with family, not fame, after making a major lifestyle shift during her mother’s cancer battle.

Jazmine Sullivan has everybody talking. She popped out at a recent Ari Lennox in her native Philly and immediately got the conversation started. First of all, she used to be heavier and now she has lost significant weight. She looks great, no matter what size, but people noticed. But they clearly have not been paying close attention.

Jazmine has spoken publicly over the years about her weight loss journey. So, there is nothing new to see here. She said, despite her sexy look, she has consistently framed it as making lifestyle changes during a difficult family period.

According to Jasmine, the true shift began around 2020 after her mother was diagnosed with cancer. She said she adopted a vegan diet in part to support her mother. That dietary change became part of a wellness routine she has maintained.

She has also discussed openly adding exercise into the mix, including a combination of cardio and strength-focused workouts. Nothing sustains over night. No quick fix here.

Some fans have said she looks “too skinny.” Sullivan responded on social media by saying she is around 5’8″ and that photos can make her appear slimmer than she actually is. She her goal has been to feel healthier, not to become extremely thin. I am thinking mission accomplished.

Totally, she has lost over 50 pounds, from around 230 pounds to around 180 pounds.

One thing that stood out in her comments was that she consistently tied the transformation to health. The sexy part has always been there. She’s just taking it to the next level.

I think she needs to be the next Catwoman!