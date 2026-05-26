MC Lyte-Backed Play Highlights Dot Saint-Fleur’s Genius

Executive produced by MC Lyte and written, performed and produced by Dot Saint-Fleur “One Way” invites audiences into a theatrical thrill ride.

Dot Saint-Fleur Brings ‘One Way’ To Los Angeles With MC Lyte Backing New One Woman Stage Production

Dreams can feel magical until they start demanding answers, and actress Dot Saint-Fleur is putting that tension front and center with her upcoming one woman theatrical production, One Way, headed to Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center in L.A. on Saturday, June 13.

MC Lyte said the team has poured energy into bringing the production to life.

“We’ve been having so much fun and working hard to bring something awesome to the stage.”`

The play was written, produced and performed by Saint Fleur, with executive production from the Hip-Hop icon. One Way centers on Ashley Rae, an actress suspended between reality and fantasy while waiting for a career changing callback.

But when that long anticipated moment finally arrives, the story pivots.

Ashley is launched into a surreal and often chaotic trip across Los Angeles, encountering an array of unusual personalities and unexpected situations. She finds herself searching for something deeper.

The production blends comedy with psychological drama and has drawn creative comparisons to The Wiz and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

For Saint Fleur, the show is designed as more than a theatrical performance. It explores the pressure creatives place on themselves and the emotional cost that can come with tying personal worth to external validation.

“One Way speaks to all creatives, giving a message of determination. Your dreams are made of the visions God has given you. Don’t give up,” Lyte said.