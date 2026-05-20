Jess Hilarious Talks Co-Parenting, The Breakfast Club & Her New Bestselling Book

Jess Hilarious steps beyond comedy and radio, explaining why she wrote a book on co-parenting, family healing and breaking toxic stereotypes.

Comedian, actress and radio personality Jess Hilarious is adding another title to her résumé: author.

During a conversation with with AllHipHop, the Breakfast Club co-host opened up about her new book, ‘Til Death Do We Parent: Raising My Kid with His Dad, her approach to successful co-parenting, the evolution of The Breakfast Club on Netflix and maintaining healthy family relationships after romance ends. Slops checks in with the author.

AllHipHop: You seem super comfortable moving in media spaces now. A lot of people first discovered you through Instagram, so they probably expected your first book to be about comedy or your rise in entertainment. Why focus on co-parenting?

Jess Hilarious: Because I wanted to prove to people — and kill the stigma that’s been put on families, especially Black families — that we can co-parent successfully without being together. It doesn’t always have to be dysfunction and toxicity.

In the beginning, me and my son’s father Jerome definitely had dysfunction. We were hitting below the belt, trying to win arguments and all that. But we worked through it. That’s really what I wanted the book to be about. I wanted people to see that we can still be happy raising kids together, even if we’re not together romantically.

AllHipHop: Since you’re part of The Breakfast Club, did Charlamagne tha God give you any advice about writing the book?

Jess Hilarious: Honestly, no. My big brother trusted me because he knew I had it in me. He basically just told me, “Yo, tell your story.” He said there aren’t enough co-parenting books out there and not enough young people sharing these experiences.

He felt like the book could impact couples and families who still love each other but don’t necessarily want to be together. At the end of the day, it’s still family.

AllHipHop: Speaking of The Breakfast Club, how has the transition to Netflix been? Are you more comfortable with it now?

Jess Hilarious: Absolutely. Once I really thought about it, I realized Netflix is trying to become everything in media. They want news, sports, movies, shows, comedy specials — everything.

I wouldn’t even be surprised if Netflix started doing something like “106 & Park” again with music videos. Don’t edit that out! (laughs)

But yeah, I’m way more comfortable now. We’re number one in podcasts right now, and I think the last numbers showed something like 45 or 50 percent more viewership since going to Netflix.

Anything new comes with bumps and bruises, but I’m honored to be part of this Hall of Fame radio show that Charlamagne, Angela Yee and DJ Envy built over the last 15 years.

AllHipHop: On a personal level, I’m in a really good space with my daughter’s mother. What’s one gem for keeping that relationship healthy long term?

Jess Hilarious: First of all, that’s beautiful. My advice is to keep doing what you’re doing.

Always express that you’re happy for her. Keep empowering her because even though she’s not your woman anymore, she’s still one of the women in your life — and y’all created a child together. That’s sacred.

You’ve got to keep that bond tight. Check on her, make sure she’s good and all that. There are ways to do that without crossing lines.

I really believe moms and dads who aren’t together can still be genuine friends.

AllHipHop: Let everybody know where they can get the book.

Jess Hilarious: The book is called Till Death Do We Parent. It’s “Till Death Do We Parent” for a reason because parenting is a life sentence. People always say, “Until the kid turns 18,” but nah — you’ll still need your parents at 35, 45, even 80 years old if they’re still here.

You can get it on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and my website, jesshilariousofficial.com. And yeah, we hit No. 1 on Amazon’s bestseller list.

To purchase Till Deaf Do We Parent, click here.