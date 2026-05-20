Nobody Expected DJ Quik To Get Pulled Into Drake Drama Like This

Drake’s latest viral silliness pulls DJ Quik into the chaos after a bizarre corn cob meme gets the anti-Drake energy cooking.

Drake is taking hits from every direction these days, but this latest one feels especially petty and strangely effective at the same time.

Somebody on the internet decided to remix the cover art for ICEMAN into a hand gesture made entirely out of corn cobs. Yeah, corn. The implication was obvious. They were calling Drake corny without even saying the word. Absolutely wild. Funny? Depending on who you ask, unfortunately yes.

DJ Quik, the same Compton OG who’s been calling out fake s### for decades, just co-signed the obvious: Drake is the ultimate cornball. pic.twitter.com/0XczF3vtVQ — No Hook West (@CeesnBees) May 19, 2026

The image started making rounds online and eventually landed in front of DJ Quik, one of the most respected figures to ever come out of the West Coast. Quik did not go on a rant. He said “YEP.” It was a subtle acknowledgment, a light reaction…maybe a cosign. But in today’s internet climate, that is all it takes.

Now Drake fans are dragging Quik into the chaos like he just dropped a diss record.

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And honestly, I hate seeing that happen.

Quik is a certified genius. His production résumé is untouchable. His voice matters because he comes from an era where respect in Hip-Hop was earned through skill, longevity and innovation. So when somebody like him even lightly engages with a joke at Drake’s expense, people read deeper into it. Suddenly, it becomes another sign that the anti-Drake energy has spread beyond trolls and rivals into the ranks of legends.

Does it really mean Quik hates Drake? Maybe. But I doubt it.

Drake has become one of those artists people almost enjoy tearing down, but that does not seem possible. Drake looking at three albums in the Billboard TOP 3!

Still, there is something weird about watching a corn cob meme become a cultural talking point.

That is where we are now. Hip-Hop in 2026 is truly different.

What do y’all think? Was DJ Quik just laughing at a joke, or did that tiny reaction say something bigger about where Drake stands in the culture right now? The culture is divided like the Red Sea.

Ayeeeeeeeee….