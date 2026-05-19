Max B Says He’s Better Than Big Daddy Kane, Internet Goes Off

Max B. Why? It is only Monday. And this is how we start things off?

The family cookouts are going to be crazy this upcoming weekend if this chat holds on. We have a full scale argument in front of us. During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Wallo267, the Harlem rapper’s opinions took a stunning turn when Big Daddy Kane came up.

Wallo said Kane is “still having a run right now,” and Max reacted like somebody told him cassette tapes were back at Best Buy. What the…? Hold up. The Dipset affiliate said he had barely heard much about Kane during his nearly two decades behind bars. Bro was literally in the bing. Ironically, Max did repeatedly say “I love Kane” out of respect, but the slander did not immediately stop.

We are in into dangerous territory.

Max B doubled down. He said his influence on modern Hip-Hop outweighs that of both Big Daddy Kane and DMX. What the?! Bro must have used some heavy drugs or liquor before that interview.

To be fair, Max B does have a legitimate case when it comes to influence on today’s melodic street rap. His wavy delivery created artists like French Montana, maybe Drake and others. He a “thing,” but BDK is foundational. Lyrically, he’s not even coming close and he admitted that.

This is a big résumé.

We, naturally, lost our mind.

Older heads ain’t hearing none of this. They fired back bazooka-style. Him and French would not even have a stage to stand on without pioneers like Kane. And, I am not even going to touch the DMX part of this whole thing, because I’ll spazz out like a madman! Max gotta chill!

Wallo kept the heat on him…