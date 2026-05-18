Infamous Racist OJ Simpson Cop Mark Fuhrman Dead, Rappers Like Eminem & The Lox Kept His Name Alive

Mark Fuhrman left behind a legacy that Hip-Hop culture never let the world forget, and now the disgraced detective who became synonymous with the O.J. Simpson trial has passed away at 74 from an aggressive form of cancer.

The former LAPD detective died on May 12, 2026, according to a close friend who spoke with TMZ.

Fuhrman’s name became permanently etched into the cultural consciousness not just because of his role in one of America’s most infamous trials, but because rappers made sure his story lived on in the music that defined a generation’s response to systemic injustice.

When Fuhrman discovered the bloody glove at Nicole Brown Simpson’s home in 1994, he was positioned to be the prosecution’s star witness in what seemed like an open-and-shut case.

His testimony was supposed to seal Simpson’s fate, but everything changed when the defense team revealed audio recordings where Fuhrman used the N-word repeatedly, directly contradicting his sworn statement that he’d never used that language.

The revelation didn’t just undermine the case against Simpson. It exposed something deeper about the LAPD and the credibility of law enforcement in communities that had long questioned their motives and methods.

Fuhrman retired just two months before Simpson’s acquittal in October 1995, and the following year, he pleaded no contest to perjury for lying under oath.

He became the only person convicted of a crime as a direct result of the trial, a distinction that followed him for the rest of his life.

Hip-Hop artists immediately recognized the cultural significance of what Fuhrman represented. Rappers like Eminem, The Lox, Spice-1, Busta Rhymes, Ras Kass, Chubb Rock, The Last Emperor and Chino XL referenced him directly in their bars.

In 2024, California officially barred Fuhrman from ever working in law enforcement again, a formal acknowledgment of what the culture had already decided decades earlier.