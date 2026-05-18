J. Prince, Sauce Walka & Honeykomb Brazy Beef Heats Houston Up

J. Prince has warned Sauce Walka to stop mentioning his name and that Honeykomb Brazy is perfectly safe in Houston.

J. Prince just stepped into the chat and suddenly this Sauce Walka situation feels a whole lot heavier.

The Rap-A-Lot Records founder is now publicly addressing the growing tension tied to Sauce Walka and Honeykomb Brazy, and his message was not subtle. J. Prince made it crystal clear that he did not appreciate his name being dragged into streets and online.

“I don’t know who told these guys it’s cool to mention my name in a situation that has nothing to do with me or my family,” Prince reportedly said before warning Sauce Walka to “be careful with this internet sh#t.”

Now that right there changed the temperature. It just got hot.

For people outside of Texas, this might look like another loud social media exchange.

But anybody familiar with Houston history knows J. Prince is not some random elder statesman. Bro might show some golf outings, but the name still rings. His words still carry weight, despite what folks have claimed. When he speaks publicly, people listen closely. Phrases like “put some respect on my name” get the rumors going fast.

Sauce Walka is no slouch either and brother man can rap. He’s got the streets too. Prince took offense to Sauce implying that his TSF operates differently and more aggressively than the old Rap-A-Lot structure. Well, that’s interesting. We did not have the internet back in the day so I cannot say exactly how Rap-A-Lot moved, but they were a force.

Anyway, that is where things seemed to get personal.

Prince allegedly stated that “no ninja in my city permitted to touch Honeykomb Brazy.” He’s well protected – got it. This is directly to Sauce…got it.

This is also seemingly tied to Sauce Walka comments about being “a Southside boss” and Rap-A-Lot / Mob Ties is from the Northside. Can’t we all just get along? Social media is not helping this along.

Hopefully, cooler heads prevail… and that is all I got right now.