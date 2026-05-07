Dr. Colman Domingo: Inside Temple University’s Hollywood Moment

Colman Domingo had Temple graduates emotional after revealing how a summer program changed his life before Hollywood fame.

Colman Domingo may have delivered one of the most emotional commencement speeches Temple University has seen in years and now people in Philadelphia are saying the Oscar nominated actor didn’t just receive an honorary doctorate… he practically became the mayor of the moment.

According to a person in attendance at Wednesday’s commencement ceremony, Dr. Domingo had the Liacouras Center fully locked in from the second he hit the stage. The West Philadelphia native returned to Temple University to receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree (L.H.D. or Litterarum Humanarum Doctor). He also turned the event into a heartfelt tribute to Philly grit, Temple pride and perseverance.

One of the biggest revelations from the speech involved Domingo opening up about his unconventional path into college. The actor reportedly admitted his grades originally were not strong enough for admission into Temple. Instead, he participated in a summer program that eventually gave him the opportunity to enroll. That honesty resonated deeply with graduates, faculty and families alike, especially at a time when conversations around higher education and access remain front and center.

The story gets even better.

During his time at Temple, Domingo said one of his acting professors noticed something special in him early on and encouraged him to seriously pursue acting. That push eventually helped launch the career that would lead him to Emmy wins, Oscar nominations and global acclaim.

The real headline was not Hollywood success. It was how grounded Domingo remained throughout the ceremony.

The actor repeatedly spoke about love, kindness and refusing to let the world harden people emotionally. One line especially seemed to hit home when he encouraged graduates not to walk through life with “sharp edges,” but instead move through the world “more like soft velvet.”

“He reminded them to live courageously, not to be consumed by the opinions of others, and to continue pushing forward despite obstacles,” the source said, “carrying the lessons learned at Temple and in Philadelphia with them wherever they go.”

His words immediately started circulating among students after the ceremony.

Domingo carried himself exactly like the polished movie star people expect, but without any ego attached. He reportedly complimented the student speaker’s shoes by telling her they were “on point,” posed for photos with nearly everyone who asked and warmly greeted guests throughout the event.

And yes, people definitely noticed the fashion.

Multiple attendees quietly joked that “Dr. Domingo” may now be the best dressed honorary graduate Temple has ever produced.

The ceremony celebrated more than 8,100 graduates from the 2025-2026 academic year, but by the end of the afternoon, many people walked away feeling like Domingo had delivered something bigger than a commencement speech.

“This was the kind of humility and charisma that makes him the type of commencement speaker any university would be honored to host,” our source said.

For one afternoon in North Philadelphia, the Hollywood heavyweight took his career to a new, unexpected height.

“Philadelphia and especially Temple University should be incredibly proud of Temple-made Dr. Colman Domingo.”