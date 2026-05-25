Drake Sets Billboard Record, Dethrones Jay-Z & Crushes BTS

Drake becomes the first artist ever to simultaneously hold the top three Billboard 200 positions with his surprise triple album release.

Drake just made history by becoming the first artist ever to hold the top three positions on the Billboard 200 simultaneously, and the numbers are absolutely massive.

His surprise triple album drop landed Iceman* at No. 1 with 463,000 equivalent units, while Habibti and Maid of Honour claimed Nos. 2 and 3 with 114,000 and 110,000 units respectively.

This isn’t just a chart flex, it’s a complete takeover that rewrites the record books.

What makes this even more significant is that Iceman marks Drake’s 15th chart-topper, officially breaking Jay-Z’s previous record for most No. 1 albums among solo men and R&B/Hip-Hop artists.

Drake now ties Taylor Swift for the most No. 1s among solo acts overall, with only the Beatles sitting higher at 19.

The second-largest sales week of 2026 belongs to BTS’ “Arirang” with 641,000 units, but Iceman claims the biggest week of the year for any R&B/Hip-Hop project, according to Variety.

Drake spent nearly two years building anticipation for Iceman before finally pulling the trigger. He kicked off concrete teasing in July 2025 with the first episode of his Iceman livestream series, where he debuted new music including “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One” featuring Central Cee.

The rollout was methodical, strategic, and designed to keep people locked in. On the eve of the album’s release, he aired his fourth livestream and dropped the ultimate surprise announcement: he wasn’t just releasing one album, he was dropping three at midnight.

The strategy worked flawlessly. All three projects hit streaming platforms simultaneously at midnight heading into Friday, May 15, 2026, and the market responded immediately.

This kind of coordinated release is something Drake has mastered over his career, but executing it with three full albums at once is a completely different level.