Elon Musk Co-Sign’s Nicki Minaj As CGO At SpaceX

Nicki Minaj gets crowned Chief Gyatt Officer by Elon Musk at SpaceX Starbase, blending Hip-Hop culture with tech ambitions.

Nicki Minaj pulled up to Starbase Texas and landed a new job after Elon Musk crowned her Chief Gyatt Officer.

The SpaceX founder playfully retweeted the title after she showed up for the Starship launch, turning what could’ve been a standard tech event into a full Hip-Hop culture moment.

She wasn’t just there to watch rockets fly, either; she was actively engaged, posting TikTok videos and throwing references to her 2012 hit “Starships” all over the place.

BREAKING: Elon Musk hires Nicki Minaj as Chief Gyatt Officer at SpaceX pic.twitter.com/EGtVEYH0z9 — Alps (@alpaysh) May 23, 2026

For anyone not plugged into Gen Z slang, “gyatt” is an exclamation that blew up on TikTok and internet culture, typically used to express admiration when reacting to someone’s butt. The term became a staple of internet language over the past few years, spreading from streaming communities into mainstream consciousness.

Nicki’s been leaning hard into her alignment with conservative politics and MAGA circles lately. She’s cited disillusionment with Democratic leadership, tensions with figures like Jay-Z and Obama, and frustration with what she sees as media bullying of Trump as reasons for her political evolution.

Her appearance at Starbase fits into this broader pattern of her building relationships in the MAGAsphere.

The optics matter too because SpaceX is preparing for one of the biggest IPOs in history, with the company filing for a public offering targeting June 2026 at a potential $1.5 trillion valuation.

That could raise up to $75 billion and instantly reshape the tech landscape, while making Elon Musk the first trillionaire in human history.

Having a cultural figure like Nicki there amplifies the narrative around SpaceX’s ambitions, especially when she’s actively promoting it through her platform.

She leaned into the “Starships” connection hard, joking on video that “starships are, indeed meant to fly” and pretending to be a news correspondent at the facility.

“Major shoutout to Elon. Thank you for everything that you’re doing for humanity,” she said.

The Chief Gyatt Officer title might’ve started as a joke, but it’s already become a symbol of how Nicki’s willing to blur lines between entertainment, politics, and technology in ways that keep people talking.