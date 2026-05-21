Ray J Rumored For Celebrity Boxing Match & We Are Concerned

Rumors are swirling that Ray J could be eyeing celebrity boxing, but fans are already wondering whether the risk is worth the moment.

Ray J has done a lot of things in public. Singer. Reality TV. Entrepreneur. Viral moment master. But celebrity boxing? That one has people squinting. I am thinking this is a very bad idea.

Word is floating around that Ray J could be circling some kind of celebrity boxing situation with another rap adjacent figure. I won’t say who, but you may have seen it. Nobody seems ready to confirm it. Nobody appears eager to deny it either. Rumors live in this environment.

Now before everybody starts trying to get all XRumble, let’s keep this in the rumor section.

You know celebrity boxing has become irresistible to people who already understand attention economics. A fight announcement can generate more headlines than an album rollout, real talk. Just look at Chrisean Rock!

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But here’s where this gets weird and concerning.

Ray J has had some health concerns over recent years that fans have become unusually protective of him. We love Ray! Some of those concerns may be nothing. But, I am thinking we are on to something here. Perception matters.

That’s why the possibility of him stepping win the ring is not just another celebrity cash grab.

There is another angle too.

You must wonder whether people around him are trying to cool things down behind closed doors. That is what I think. This is not because he’s wack. No. His freakin’ eyes were bleeding!

Should Ray J actually do it?

Man, you know how I feel.

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