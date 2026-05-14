Gunplay Signs On For Juneteenth Celebrity Boxing Fight Against Pressure P

Gunplay heads to Louisiana for a Juneteenth boxing event against Pressure P with Charleston White hosting a wild celebrity fight card.

Gunplay, Rick Ross’s former capo, will step into the boxing ring on Juneteenth weekend in Louisiana when the rapper faces Pressure P at “Fights at the Mansion.” And, the celebrity fight night is hosted by Charleston White.

The event goes down on June 19 in Pearl River, Louisiana with organizers promising a loud mix of boxing, music and and more.

“If you’re into real talk and live energy, this is the place to be. Don’t miss out on the raw vibes and intense moments coming your way,” a promo flyer said.

Gunplay, who has had his ups and downs recently, has often gotten into fights or offered others to scrap as he did with DJ Envy. “Real talk and live energy” is expected from both the fighters and performers.

The undercard includes Frank Lito versus Paperchaser Nutty, while performers such as 7th Ward Shorty and Keva Holiday are also expected to hit the stage.

Celebrity boxing has continued gaining traction as rappers, influencers and online personalities look for new ways to turn social media attention into live events.

AllHipHop co-promoted the viral Chrisean Rock fight with XRumble Sports last month.

Tickets for “Fights at the Mansion” are currently available through Eventbrite and Gloves In The Air.