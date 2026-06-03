EXCLUSIVE: Eminem Shady Battle With Real Housewives Stretching To 2027

Eminem and two Real Housewives of Potomac stars are locked in a legal battle that’s stretching well into 2027, with a federal trademark board just resetting the entire case calendar.

The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board issued a new order on May 18 that pushes discovery deadlines, trial periods, and briefing schedules deep into next year, meaning the fight over “Reasonably Shady” isn’t ending anytime soon.

This is a long legal haul with no finish line in sight.

Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant launched their podcast “Reasonably Shady” back in 2021 and filed for trademark protection on the name.

Eminem objected in 2023, claiming the mark could collide with his “Shady” and “Slim Shady” brands that he’s owned since the late 1990s.

The dispute isn’t just about a podcast title either.

Dixon and Bryant’s application included merchandise categories such as apparel and other goods, which is where Eminem’s legal team argues that consumer confusion becomes a real problem.

Their attorney, Andrea Evans, told Page Six that “Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant deny any likelihood of confusion between Mather’s trademarks and their Reasonably Shady mark. We are prepared to defend any allegations against them regarding their intellectual property.”

But the Real Housewives stars aren’t backing down. At BravoCon 2025, Dixon made her position crystal clear, saying, “He’s still being shady. We’re still going down the road with the lawsuit and we’re fighting it, and we’re going to win. I got the email from our lawyer, like, oh, ‘Marshall Mathers is suing you for your trademark. I’m like, ‘what?'”

Meanwhile, Bryant told PEOPLE that the podcast is thriving with “10 million downloads strong in our fifth season,” and she’s calling the whole situation foolish.

When asked about Eminem’s music in her home, Gizelle was blunt.

“Oh my God, no. And it’s funny, because if it comes on the radio, in the car, my kids would be like, ‘That’s Eminem. Turn it.’ My kids are on top of it. They know. No, no Eminem for us,” Bryant said.

The new schedule is brutal.

Discovery closes June 30, 2026; trial periods run through late 2026, briefing extends into spring 2027, and the final reply brief isn’t due until April 26, 2027.

The case had already gotten messy before this latest order landed. Dixon and Bryant tried to force Eminem to sit for a deposition at 11 A.M. on October 29, 2025, but his lawyers said he couldn’t make that time because of “pre-existing commitments related to the recording of new music and other business commitments.”

The board sided with Eminem on the timing issue, finding that a preference for an earlier or later start time alone doesn’t justify forcing someone to testify.

Gizelle explained the situation to PEOPLE, noting, “The Eminem lawsuit is still going. We’re at the tail end, but you have to understand, it’s like a Patent and Trade issue, and they have their own timeline for when it’s over. So we’re on their timeline. Next step is for him to be deposed. And so, we’ll see what happens from there.”

According to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board’s latest ruling, both sides remain locked in for what could be years of additional legal proceedings. The board hasn’t decided who has the stronger claim to the “Shady” mark. It only reset the calendar.

But one thing’s clear: neither side is backing down, and the next hard deadline is June 30, 2026, when discovery officially closes.