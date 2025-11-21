Robyn Dixon Declares War Against Eminem in Trademark Battle: ‘We’re Going To Win’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Robyn Dixon brought the legal drama straight to BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, updating the crowd on her escalating trademark clash with Eminem over her podcast title “Reasonably Shady” and making it clear she’s not backing down.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star went in on Em while discussing the ongoing battle with the Detroit rapper’s legal team, which claims her podcast’s name could confuse consumers because of its similarity to his long-standing “Shady” brand.

“He’s still being shady. We’re still going down the road with the lawsuit and we’re fighting it, and we’re going to win. I got the email from our lawyer, like, oh, ‘Marshall Mathers is suing you for your trademark. I’m like, ‘what?'” Dixon told the BravoCon crowd.

The dispute began in 2023, when Dixon and co-host Gizelle Bryant filed to trademark the name of their podcast.

Eminem’s team quickly responded with a legal challenge, arguing that the phrase “Reasonably Shady” could be mistaken for a product or brand associated with his Shady Records label, which he founded in 1999.

Dixon and Bryant launched “Reasonably Shady” in May 2021, more than a year before Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade introduced her own podcast “Just a Little Shady” in July 2022.

That timeline could play a key role in Dixon’s defense, as it may help establish priority in the podcasting space. Trademark disputes are nothing new for Eminem, whose legal team has a history of aggressively defending his intellectual property.

The Shady brand is a cornerstone of his business empire, and his attorneys have consistently challenged any commercial use of similar names.

The rapper’s legal team has been active on multiple fronts.

Last month, Eminem’s publishing company, Eight Mile Style, filed a $109 million lawsuit against Meta, alleging copyright violations involving 243 of his songs across Facebook and Instagram.

The suit is one of the largest music copyright claims Meta has faced to date.

Eminem also recently moved to cancel the trademark of Australian swimwear line Swim Shady, claiming the brand creates a “false association” with his Slim Shady persona.

Still, Dixon remains defiant. Her public vow to win the case suggests she’s prepared to take this fight as far as necessary to protect her brand.