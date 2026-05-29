Sheree Zampino is suing Bilaal Salaam for over $1 million after he called her a “w####” and made false claims.

Sheree Zampino is taking Bilaal Salaam to court over some seriously disrespectful comments he made about her on a podcast, and she’s not playing around with the lawsuit.

The ex-wife of Will Smith is demanding over $1 million in damages after Bilaal appeared on Tasha K’s “Unwine with Tasha K” series and made wild accusations about her personal life, which she’s calling straight-up lies.

According to the lawsuit filing, Bilaal promoted a clip on social media claiming that Sheree was “sleeping with everyone in Hollywood,” and then doubled down during the actual interview by calling her a “w####” and repeating those same accusations.

Sheree’s legal team is arguing that these statements are false and amount to slander under California law because they’re accusing her of promiscuous sexual conduct.

The lawsuit also claims the remarks caused her humiliation, emotional distress, embarrassment, and mental anguish.

This move by Sheree comes as part of a larger pattern of legal drama involving Bilaal and the Smith family.

According to TMZ, Bilaal has been making controversial public claims about Will and Jada Pinkett Smith for years, and now he’s turned his attention toward Sheree.

Jada herself recently won a court victory against Bilaal, with a judge ordering him to pay her over $30,000 in legal fees and costs just weeks before this new lawsuit was filed.

Bilaal’s been in the middle of multiple court battles with the Smith family over various allegations and threats he’s claimed to have experienced.

The ongoing legal disputes between Jada and Bilaal have been playing out in court for months, with both sides making serious accusations.

Now Sheree’s joining the fight, and she’s seeking compensatory damages exceeding $1 million, punitive damages, and legal costs.