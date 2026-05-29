Akon Discusses How Multiple Wives Work In Reality

Akon is the one, but his wives are the many. He’s just not saying how many.

Akon is finally pulling back the curtain on one of Hip-Hop’s most mysterious subjects: exactly what happens when you have multiple wives and everybody knows who’s running the meeting.

The 53-year-old singer recently appeared on the We Need To Talk podcast and confirmed that, yes, he still has multiple wives. No, he won’t tell anybody exactly how many.

“I’ll just leave that to your imagination,” Akon said. Nah, for real though. How many?

He did say one thing: There is only one husband in the arrangement. He’s the man and they cannot have another one. He made that clear. There is another layer to that. Wife No. 1 sits on the throne and the others are the side queens.

“That one is the reason you even got one, two or three. She’s the queen,” he explained. “Nobody violates wife No. 1. The moment they violate, they’re out the door.”

I wonder who that one is and I am sure you know where this is headed.

Akon admitted the hardest job belongs to the first wife, who has to welcome new personalities, new attitudes and new habits into the family without blowing everything up.

“With new people joining your family, there’s going to be new attitudes, new mindsets, new behaviors,” he said. This is wild to me.

Akon also revealed, which most of us know, men must provide for everybody equally. That’s a lot of money most people don’t have.

Eggs and concert tickets are the same price these days, my guy. And I do not mean IVF (in vitro fertilization).

According to Akon, the whole system works because of communication, maturity and clearly established rules.

But, they did not delve into his personal biz.

Last year Tomeka Thiam, his wife since 1996, filed for divorce in September 2025 and that was just four days before their 29th wedding anniversary. I hope this interview is a sign that he’s doing better with the First Lady.

Either way, Akon seems great. Here’s our last convo…