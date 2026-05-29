Isaiah Rashad Wonders Where Are The Frank Ocean Perks Of Being “Bi Rapper”

Isaiah Rashad is doing a victory lap for his new album IT’S BEEN AWFUL, but a recent interview has everybody asking more question of the TDE rapper. And yet…this is lowkey a deeply personal conversation about recovery and even identity.

During a recent discussion with Dominic Fike, Isaiah recalled becoming one of Hip-Hop’s most visible voices and how life changed so fast. And, he homed in on sobriety and bisexuality. Homie says his reality has been pretty complicated.

“I feel like I’m the poster child for recovery, I’m the Black bi rapper now … It doesn’t come with any of the perks I thought it would come with. There are no Frank Ocean perks,” Rashad said.

I am wondering: what are the perks? Frank was a special star and he was a true one of one. I am thinking Isaiah is looking for the cultural and financial upside. But his story is not Frank Ocean’s.

Isaiah Rashad and Dominic Fike talk sobriety, sexuality, and the pressure that comes with being in the spotlight.



Isaiah Rashad: "I feel like I'm the poster child for recovery, I'm the Black bi rapper now … It doesn't come with any of the perks I thought it would come with.… pic.twitter.com/hnD5wy7yI3 — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) May 27, 2026

In 2022, private videos involving the rapper were leaked online. And that caused a windstorm of conversation about what’s “OK” in Hip-Hop. But the privacy convo and the sexuality conversation were not the same. He eventually addressed the situation directly and has since spoken openly about his personal growth and recovery journey. So, that’s real.

Frank Ocean is one of the most acclaimed artists to openly discuss same-sex attraction, but at the same time a lot of the stigma was gone after that. Or, at least, it was not as stigmatized.

The conversation with Dominic Fike also touched on the broader pressures that come with fame. Now, this is my first time even hearing of buddy, but he has a huge following. Both artists have faced real life issues over substance abuse, personal relationships and even identity. Their discussion highlighted how celebrity culture often demands transparency while simultaneously punishing artists for revealing too much.

IT’S BEEN AWFUL is deeply personal songwriting and has him addressing difficult subjects through music.

Fike is on the song “CAMERAS,” which again has a personal narrative. Give it a listen: