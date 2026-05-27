Ruff Ryders Signs Philly Rapper FakeFree KP

Ruff Ryders is betting on Philadelphia’s FakeFree KP and his “Reality Rap” movement.

FakeFree KP is stepping into rare air. This is the air that DMX once breathed. He’s down with one of Hip-Hop’s most iconic brands.

Ruff Ryders! The Lox! Eve! Drag-On! And more! Aggressive bars, street tales and hits! Now, Philadelphia’s own FakeFree KP is on the roster. They are betting on a real one.

This signing is an investment in the future, as I see it.

KP comes carrying a style he calls “Reality Rap.” Not a new idea, they did do something cool. He did a mock commitment day like they do in sports.

Boom.

Before this deal, KP was already making noise independently. The Southwest Philadelphia artist reportedly crossed more than 1.5 million streams while quietly building his résumé one appearance at a time instead of waiting for a viral moment to define him.

His resume includes sharing stages with Meek Mill, Wiz Khalifa, ScarLip, Drumma Boy, Benny The Butcher and Casanova (pre-jail of course).

He has also touched platforms that still carry weight for emcees or MCs, whichever you want to call it. Those that are trying to prove they can really rap like Sway In The Morning, On The Radar, Bars on I-95, Power 105 and more.

Now comes the real test.

Ruff Ryders! They do not do co-signs casually. Can FakeFree KP convert his underground respect into commercial gold? I think so.