Looks Like Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Got Caught In Another BIG Lie

Did Dr. Cheyenne Bryant get exposed again with the claim that she exited the LA mayoral race to protect Karen Bass?

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant is back – and she never really left. She keeps us talking for all the wrong reasons. I hate this for us.

The almost-doctor-per-social media turned would-be political player has another whopper and people were swift in checking her. She recently told a national audience that she bowed out of the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral race to protect the Black vote and ensure victory for Karen Bass. It sounded so noble. There is just one small problem. According to public records, she never officially ran in the first place. Oh damn it, Cheyenne!

During a recent outing, “Doc” painted herself as a strategic sacrifice for Black folks. She said that two prominent Black candidates on the ballot would have divided the Black vote and cleared a way for Rick Caruso. She said, “Had I even took 200 of her votes, then she wouldn’t have won. So I pulled out so that Karen could win.” It sounded sooooo noble. I did not think twice.

City clerk records tell a very different story.

While Doc’s story telling is great, she reportedly exaggerated greatly. She created campaign branding, launched a website, posed for community photos and even had a donate button. She never filed the nomination paperwork required to appear on the ballot. Nothing. In 2022, 27 individuals submitted preliminary documents to run for mayor and 12 qualified for the ballot. She was not among them at any stage not even the 27. Without filing, this is all cap. Without ballot placement, there was no way for her to even siphoning votes away.

Watch this:

Tanya McKenzie clarified everything. By the way, the 2022 campaign website is still up. Doc supposedly gave Dr. Cornel West advice that he should have followed in her footsteps to avoid hurting Kamala Harris. HUH?

Let me get on with the rest of my day. I am done here.