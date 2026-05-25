50 Cent + Creflo Dollar? This Rumor Could Get Interesting

Rumors are swirling that 50 Cent may have his sights set on Creflo Dollar for a new documentary.

I heard a wild rumor and, for now, that’s all it is: a rumor.

Word circulating is that 50 Cent may be developing a documentary centered on Creflo Dollar. The source called it “Surviving Creflo.”

Now, if you know anything about Creflo Dollar, you know he’s been one of the most recognizable and controversial figures in modern prosperity preaching. His ministry has built a massive following over the years. He’s also attracted criticism over wealth, fundraising and linking financial prosperity to faith.

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People still bring up his public campaign to raise money for a private jet. Supporters backed the effort, critics went crazy, and the debate raged on.

That’s why this rumor caught my attention.

The question is: if 50 Cent is actually involved, what angle would he take? Hmmmmmmm

Would it be investigative? Would it focus on prosperity theology? Would it be a character study? Or would it simply explore how faith, money and influence collide in America? Or could there be some sources or church members willing to speak up about things unknown?

At this point, there’s no confirmation that any documentary exists, no announcement, and no indication of wrongdoing or even scandal. You need a scandal for a project like this, right? This could be completely false. And if something is happening, it may be more observational. I might not be R.Kelly or Diddy. It might be something lighter.

That said, 50 Cent has quietly built a serious reputation in television and film. He’s shown he understands how to turn conversation into content.

On a side note, you know Creflo mentored Ma$e into the ministry, right?

If this rumor turns out to be real, expect people to pay attention.

And if it’s not? He has us talking, and on the low, a lot of people nervous.

What do you think?