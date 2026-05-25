Travis Scott Club Night Breaks Istanbul Ticket Records

Travis Scott’s first Istanbul performance on May 31 draws 50,000 registration attempts for just 2,500 spots at an exclusive club night.

Travis Scott is bringing his first-ever performance to Istanbul on May 31, and the demand’s already insane.

The club night at Grand Factory Tersane is capped at just 2,500 people, but over 50,000 fans tried to register within hours of the announcement.

That’s the kind of sales that tell you everything about how big this moment is for Turkey’s Hip-Hop scene.

Travis will be in the DJ booth running the night, which means this isn’t a traditional concert setup.

Ticket prices started at around $500, and climbed to $1300 for premium spots. VIP booth access ran even higher, hitting $3000.

The cheapest ticket alone exceeded Turkey’s monthly minimum wage, which sparked conversation on social media about who could actually afford to be in that room.

According to Daily Sabah, the VIP sections sold out within four hours of the announcement.

What makes this even wilder is the timing. Travis is flying in from Budapest, where he’s catching the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal on May 30.

Then he’s heading straight to Istanbul for this exclusive club experience. Per Türkiye Today, he’s expected to stay at Rixos Tersane Istanbul for two days after the event to explore the city.

The real story here is that Kanye West is also performing in Istanbul on May 30, and there’s serious speculation that he’ll show up to Travis’s club night the next day.

If that happens, you’re looking at two of the biggest names in rap sharing the same room in Turkey for the first time.

The event’s organized by TemaCC, and they’ve positioned this as something beyond a standard show.

With Travis Scott’s history of creating memorable moments, this Istanbul club night fits the pattern.

He’s not just performing. He’s creating an event that’ll be discussed for months.