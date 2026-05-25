EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Roll Through Hamptons In Rare Family Outing With Blue Ivy, Rumi, & Sir Carter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s rare Hamptons family outing shows Blue Ivy already carrying the same presence as her mom.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z kept it low-key during a rare family outing in The Hamptons, rolling through the upscale community with all three of their kids in tow.

The power couple’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy and her twin siblings, Rumi and Sir Carter, were spotted enjoying a leisurely stroll together, each dressed in matching tracksuits.

While Beyoncé navigated a golf cart alongside her daughters, Sir Carter rode in his own cart trailing behind his mom, creating the kind of scene that doesn’t happen often when you’re one of the most famous families on the planet.

The sighting comes as Tina Knowles has been opening up about how much her granddaughter, Blue Ivy, mirrors her mother during her formative years.

According to People, Knowles spoke exclusively about the striking similarities between 14-year-old Blue Ivy and the teenage version of Beyoncé, highlighting her poise, presence, and natural grace.

At 14, Blue Ivy is now the same age her mother was when she was performing with Girl’s Tyme in Texas, the group that would eventually evolve into Destiny’s Child and launch Beyoncé’s legendary career.

Knowles emphasized how Blue Ivy carries herself with a maturity and confidence that’s reminiscent of young Beyoncé, noting the way she commands attention without even trying.

The Hamptons sighting shows that despite their massive platform, Beyoncé and Jay-Z prioritize family moments away from the cameras, letting their kids just be kids in one of the country’s most exclusive vacation destinations.

The family’s commitment to keeping their children grounded while navigating the pressures of celebrity continues to set them apart from other high-profile households in entertainment.