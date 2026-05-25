Donald Trump Adviser Blasts “Creepy” Ted Cruz After He Cornered Nicki Minaj For Clout

Nicki Minaj rejected Ted Cruz’s desperate plea for a photo at the White House, leaving the senator chasing her down hallways.

When Nicki Minaj showed up to the White House Trump Accounts event ready to handle business, Ted Cruz had other plans for the day: fame.

The Texas senator and his staff literally sprinted down the hallway screaming her name, desperate for a photo opportunity that never came.

According to Alex Bruesewitz, the Trump adviser managing Minaj’s schedule, the rapper was moving fast to get into the Oval Office and didn’t have time for every request that came her way.

Nicki Minaj did take pictures with staffers and elected officials who respected her time, but Cruz wasn’t getting the formal photo he wanted.

When the formal rejection happened, things got weird. Cruz’s team cornered Minaj on the way out and snapped a shot as she was leaving, trying to make it look like they’d gotten their moment.

“We just didn’t have time for Ted. Plus, brand-wise, it’s not exactly a good look to pose with Lyin’ Ted, so I was looking out for my girl,” Bruesewitz said.

Bruesewitz later explained on X that Minaj was “incredibly kind and gracious with her time backstage with as many people as humanly possible” and took “dozens of pictures with fans.” The keyword there is fans. Cruz apparently didn’t make the cut.

Not to overexaggerate, but I’ve never seen anything like it.@tedcruz and his staff literally sprinted down the hallway screaming “Nicki! Nicki! Nicki!” begging Nicki Minaj for a picture. I told Ted we were in a rush, we had to get to the White House and didn’t have time to stop… https://t.co/bEKgwCdeo4 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) May 24, 2026

The whole situation exposed something deeper about how some politicians operate around celebrities.

Bruesewitz called out the behavior as “extremely creepy,” noting that the senator’s team wasn’t happy with him for prioritizing Minaj’s schedule over their boss’s desire for a photo op.

“I sure as heck won’t be taking any foreign policy advice from a guy who behaves like that,” Bruesewitz added.

Cruz’s communications director tried to spin the narrative by posting a blurry photo claiming everyone looked happy, but multiple witnesses at the event confirmed the senator had actually chased Minaj down in the hallway after getting rejected.

That’s not the move of someone who respects boundaries or understands how to handle a professional situation with grace.

The incident fits a pattern with Cruz, who’s been desperately seeking celebrity validation lately.

He invited Kid Rock to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee the same day, then posted videos of their meeting as he’d just landed the biggest interview of his career.

For someone positioning himself as a serious political figure, the desperation for celebrity photos and endorsements sends an entirely different message.

Minaj’s willingness to support Trump and his administration didn’t mean she was obligated to pose with every politician seeking relevance.