Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Takes Over Miami Swim Week Stage

Megan Thee Stallion is taking her Hot Girl Summer brand straight to the runway at PARAISO Miami Swim Week this Thursday night, and the second collection she’s bringing is nothing like what you’d expect from a typical fashion drop.

The 20-piece lineup features bold colors, shell-inspired prints, and silhouettes designed to fit every body type, with pieces ranging from $18 to $32, so the Hotties movement can actually afford to get in on it.

Doors open at 10 P.M. ET for what’s shaping up to be one of the most inclusive fashion moments of the season.

What makes this show different is the energy behind it. Size-inclusive models across all genders are walking the runway, and yeah, there’s a whole pet line too, so canine companions are getting their Hot Girl Summer moment as well.

NYX Professional Makeup is handling all the beauty and body artistry, while models will be wearing the newly launched Caramelt Mami Body Oil that dropped back in April.

The whole vibe is about breaking down barriers and making luxury accessible, which is exactly what Megan’s been preaching since day one with this brand.

“I really wanted to expand my reach with this year’s collection and bring everyone into my Hot Girl Universe,” Megan Thee Stallion explained when the line first arrived in April, and that philosophy is clearly driving every decision here.

She added, “Our brand is all about inclusivity, so it was important for me to design pieces for everyone to kick off the summer in style. It’s going to be so much fun seeing the Hotties and their pets wearing their matching looks,”

The collection’s already available at various Walmart locations and through her own online shop, so people have been getting a head start before the official runway debut.

Megan’s fashion ventures continue to prove she’s thinking bigger than just music, and this Miami moment is proof that her business instincts are just as sharp as her bars.