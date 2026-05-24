EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Ready For Another Trial: This Time Against The Woman Accusing Him Of Dangling Her Over A Balcony

Diddy is staring down yet another trial, and this one dates back to a terrifying night in 2016, as a federal court in Los Angeles is now moving toward a civil trial in a lawsuit filed by Bryana “Bana” Bongolan.

She is a creative director and close friend of Cassie Ventura, who served as the government’s star witness against Diddy. Bongolan claims Diddy barged into Cassie’s Los Angeles apartment and dangled her body over the edge of a 17th-floor balcony.

She says he held her over that railing for about 10 to 15 seconds before throwing her onto the patio furniture. That alleged September 2016 attack left her with bruises, back and neck pain, and trauma that haunted her for years afterward.

Bongolan had already told her story publicly at Diddy’s criminal trial back in June 2025, and her testimony stopped the courtroom cold.

She described night terrors so severe that she would wake up screaming in her sleep on a regular basis. Before she even took the stand, she invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, and the judge had to issue an immunity order.

Diddy’s defense team came at her hard on cross, suggesting she was a heavy drug user who was high during the attack. She denied every bit of that and told the court her reason for being there was simple: she wanted justice for what happened to her.

The case is now on track toward a trial date of May 3, 2027. The defendants named in the filing include Diddy personally, Bad Boy Entertainment LLC, and his corporate entity CeOpco LLC. Diddy’s own lawyers noted in the filing that his April 2028 release date could create some serious scheduling problems.

If this case goes all the way to trial, it could be Diddy’s third time sitting in front of a jury. He already went through one criminal trial in Manhattan federal court, which began in May 2025 and ended in a conviction.

The jury found him guilty on two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution under the Mann Act. Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to 50 months in prison along with a $500,000 fine. He also added five years of supervised release to that sentence.

Diddy sits at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey with a projected release date of April 15, 2028.

Trial number two is also building steam, with Diddy demanding a jury in Clayton Howard’s $20 million lawsuit against him. Howard is a former escort who claims Diddy and Cassie dragged him into years of paid freak-off sessions and left him with nothing. Diddy filed for a formal jury demand in that California federal case.

Diddy is locked up, appealing his conviction, and staring down two more civil trials from a prison cell in New Jersey.