Eminem Approves Stage Destruction On Stephen Colbert Community Access Special

Eminem shows up in fire marshal gear to torch Colbert’s Michigan set hours after the late-night host’s final CBS appearance.

Eminem stepped into a fire marshal costume to deliver one of his most unexpected television moments, appearing on camera during Stephen Colbert’s surprise Michigan community-access broadcast on May 24, 2026.

The Detroit rapper gave official approval to torch the entire stage setup during the hour-long “Only in Monroe” show, which aired exactly twenty-four hours after Colbert’s final Late Show episode ended on CBS.

This marked Colbert’s second time hosting the quirky community-access program since his first appearance in 2015.

The broadcast featured an all-star lineup that included Jack White working as a volunteer music director and actor Jeff Daniels sitting down for interviews with Colbert.

Steve Buscemi also appeared in a recorded segment joking about his pizza restaurant in Monroe, adding to the star-studded nature of what felt like a celebratory sendoff for the late-night host’s legendary television career.

The whole thing leaned heavily into Michigan-centric humor, with everyone clearly having fun during what seemed like a victory lap through Colbert’s roots.

But the celebration didn’t last long. Right after the broadcast wrapped, Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video showing Colbert sitting in a dumpster, calling the comedian “no talent” and saying “Thank goodness he’s finally gone.”

It’s the latest chapter in their years-long public feud, with Trump apparently unable to resist taking shots even as Colbert was wrapping up his television legacy.

The timing felt deliberately hostile, like Trump couldn’t let Colbert have his moment without inserting himself into the narrative and reminding everyone of their ongoing battle.

Trump’s dumpster video marked the first time he’d publicly responded to Colbert’s departure from CBS, making it clear their feud wasn’t ending anytime soon.