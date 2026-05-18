Mass Protest In Selma Rebukes Supreme Court’s Voting Rights Act Dismantling

Thousands crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma demanding protection for Black voting power after the gutting of the Voting Rights Act.

More than 5,000 demonstrators gathered in and around Selma and Montgomery this weekend for one of the largest voting rights protests in the South in recent years. The mass movement was a direct response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gutted core protections of the Voting Rights Act.

The demonstrations were organized under the banner “All Roads Lead to the South,” a coordinated campaign by civil rights organizations, faith leaders and voting rights groups. The protest ruling by SCOTUS instantly diluted Black political representation through redistricting.

The protests began in Selma at the Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church before marchers silently crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The bridge is the same site where civil rights activists were brutally attacked on Bloody Sunday in 1965. That horrific, widely publicized violence helped lead to passage of the Voting Rights Act later that year.

This time, protesters maintain steadfastly that the country is rolling back those same protections.

Supreme Court’s recent decision in the Louisiana v. Callais case effectively gutted Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Section 2 had long been used to challenge electoral maps that weakened the voting strength of Black communities. The Court’s conservative majority ruled that plaintiffs must now prove intentional discrimination instead of simply demonstrating that maps reduce minority/Black representation.

Civil rights groups argue that standard is far harder to prove and gives states wider latitude to redraw districts in ways that reduce Black electoral influence. Essentially, systemic bias moves unchecked, while the N-word or a burning cross would only be sufficient evidence to prove racism legally.

The ruling immediately intensified battles in Alabama and across the South. In Alabama, Republican lawmakers are moving to redraw congressional districts after the Supreme Court cleared the way. A new map will likely reduce the state’s number of Black opportunity districts from two to one.

This effort includes Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana, who also seek to weaken districts anchored by Black voters before the 2026 midterms and the looming 2028 presidential election.

Speakers at the rallies included ministers, longtime Selma foot soldiers, members of Congress and voting rights advocates who repeatedly connected today’s fight to the civil rights era. Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King participated in events tied to the marches.

North Carolina state Rep. Rodney Pierce said now there was “no path open to us to protect the voting rights of Black citizens in my part of the state.” Pierce and voters dropped a lawsuit over NC Senate districts, saying their argument was decimated.

Organizers are preparing a sustained “Summer of Action” focused on voter mobilization and grassroots organizing across the South.