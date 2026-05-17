Drake Shouts Out Cherokee D’Ass On “ICEMAN,” Gets Roasted For Bringing Up 20-Year-Old Story

Cherokee D’Ass fires back at Drake for bringing up a two-decade-old birthday party on his new “ICEMAN” album.

Drake just dropped his ICEMAN album and decided to take a trip down memory lane on the track “Make The Pay,” name-checking two adult film performers from a birthday party that went down over two decades ago.

The shoutout caught the attention of Cherokee D’Ass, who wasted no time firing back at the Toronto rapper for bringing up ancient history on wax.

The lyric in question reads: “Shoutout to Cherokee D and Skyy Black ’cause they were at my birthday when I was searching big booty Ebonies.”

Drake was referencing an early-2000s event from when he was still finding his footing in the industry, but Cherokee D’Ass wasn’t impressed by the callback. She took to social media and posted her reaction without holding back.

Rapping about s### that happened over 20 years ago lol 😂 — Cherokeedassxxx (@cherokeedassxxx) May 15, 2026

“Rapping about s### that happened over 20 years ago lol,” Cherokee D’Ass wrote in her response, making it clear she found the whole thing ridiculous.

The comment wasn’t aggressive or hostile, just a straightforward call-out to Drake for dredging up something from the early 2000s as if it were breaking news.

It’s the kind of move that makes you wonder why he felt the need to reference it at all.

What’s interesting here is the geography angle that nobody’s really talking about.

Cherokee D’Ass is based out of Los Angeles, which puts her firmly in West Coast territory.

Given that she’s from the same region as Compton native Kendrick Lamar, it’s highly unlikely she’s been riding hard for Drake, especially with the whole Drake versus Kendrick situation that’s been brewing in Hip-Hop circles.

The LA connection matters more than Drake’s nostalgic shoutout ever could.

The whole situation highlights how Drake loves to reference his past, pulling up moments from his early days like they’re still relevant to his current narrative.