Everybody Drake Shades On “1 AM In Albany”

Drake’s “1 AM In Albany” has fans breaking down every bar. Here’s what we have so far.

Drake never says all the names outright on “1 AM In Albany,” but the record appears STACKED with shots aimed at numerous rivals and critics. That battle was two years ago and people picked sides. But Drake is here for war.

This is the clearest target and we did a whole piece on that, but we can recap again. (Here is the first piece.)

Lines about “holding something over my head forever,” “decent plays,” “dodged the truth” and references to religion all seem tied to Kendrick’s 2024 battle against Drake. He’s doing what Jay did with Nas – calling out perceived hypocrisy and calling him out for not truly being conscious.

The “finally get a hit that let you run a base” line is likely Drake minimizing Kendrick’s commercial song “Not Like Us.”

This one stung a bit:

“Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I’m a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise”

“Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I'm a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise”



— Drake on Kendrick Lamar ("1AM in Albany") 👀 pic.twitter.com/c3a12qVwKp — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 14, 2026

Moving on…

Some fans think Drake is also circling back to Future. That album they did together was good. I mean, I liked it. I won’t lie. This one is a bit weak, but help me in the comments. There is a lot of overlap in the bars. Some sound like they could be for Future and they also sound like they could be for…

Metro may be included indirectly because of the “decent plays” and “cap like uppercase” bars. Drake previously mocked Metro during the battle era and accused him of stirring controversy for attention and streams. Metro also backpedaled simnifically and seemed to make nice with Drizzy. Remember he made the first Drake diss instrumental.

The producer made Black History with that.

You cannot tell me this is not about Joe Budden, the outspoken podcaster. By the way, they had rap beef before too. He’s basically saying he smashed Joe’s lady friends.

“I watched this guy spasm with a puzzled face. Who knows which one of his bubble shaped tings I must’ve ushered through the double gates. Showed her the time of her life while broski having stomach aches, hearing ’bout good times at lovers lake and send her back to you while you sleepwalking naked in another state.”

“Ah, you’ll live to see another day, and even if you don’t, it’s just another day. We ain’t crying for your punk ass anyway.”

Drake definitely takes shots at LeBron James on “1AM in Albany”

“I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up”

“Please stop asking what’s going on with 23 & me, I’m a real n****, and he’s not, it’s in my DNA”

By the way, Big Bron says he wants to retire in Cleveland. He will if the price is right. HA! As for Drake, he does not care, but he did hurt Drake moving to Team Kendrick. Maybe this is a NBA thing?

LeBron at the popup.

Now we know he talking about Ross. Ross seemed to diss him at the Verzuz…then he said he wanted Drake to shine. He’s definitely in there. Like Future, some of the bars can be hitting multiple targets.

“Iced out crosses on they necks” and overall larger-than-life luxury persona seems to be under fire from Drake.

That interpretation is less direct, but Ross is one of Drake’s loudest former allies turned rivals.

A few listeners think the “owl” imagery and “cage” language could double as a shot toward former OVO affiliates. I am going to leave this up to you to tell me. I am just putting it here as a matter of record. We know he does not get along with those guys and we know that they have expressed that. The Weeknd’s fallout with Drake and his subsequent alignment with Future and Metro during the conflict still hangs like a chad in a tight election. Yes, I said that.

Yes. Drake went at J. Cole for backing away from the beef. I think everybody is upset at him for that. That is another piece of Black History. (the “7 Minute Drill” apology), labeling him a “married rapper” who didn’t want the smoke.

This still bangs.

General Media And Critics

I think Drake hate everybody that was ever critical of him. I could be wrong, but I don’t think I am.

Podcasters, bloggers and social media personalities – those who amplified allegations and narratives during the Kendrick battle – ya’ll are in the crosshairs too. I think he’s got a valid point here, especially around the p3do allegations.

“You n****s should be ashamed, the fact you had to bring those talks to get some decent plays” sounds broader than just Joe Budden to many. But Hip-Hop has devolved into profiting off gossip, accusations and controversy. I mean, this sucks, but this is where we are.

Did I miss anything? There was some jibber jabber about him dissing Dr. Dre, but I won’t bother. I think it’s cap.

These subliminals will have the internet in shambles for months.

If I missed somebody, leave it in the comments below.