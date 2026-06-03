LL Cool J & Queen Latifah Guiding BET’s Future As Advisers

LL Cool J and Queen Latifah join BET’s first-ever advisory board to help guide the network’s future direction and cultural strategy.

LL Cool J and Queen Latifah are stepping into the boardroom to help guide BET’s next chapter as the network forms its first-ever advisory board.

The move brings together six cultural leaders tasked with shaping the future of a brand that’s been central to Black entertainment for decades. Both artists bring serious credentials beyond their music careers, with decades of television and film work that positioned them as entertainment powerhouses.

Queen Latifah’s acting resume spans from her breakout role in Spike Lee’s “Jungle Fever” to leading her own series with “Living Single” and “The Equalizer,” where she’s carried the show as the lead character.

She’s appeared in major films like “Chicago,” “Hairspray,” and “Girls Trip,” proving her range across comedy, drama, and musicals.

Her production company has also developed content for television and film, giving her insight into how stories get made and distributed.

LL Cool J’s television presence is equally impressive, anchoring “In Da House” and the long-running crime drama “NCIS: Los Angeles” for years while also appearing in blockbuster films like “Deep Blue Sea,” “Any Given Sunday,” and “S.W.A.T.”

His ability to balance music and acting while maintaining credibility in both spaces makes him a rare talent in entertainment.

The advisory board also includes BET founder Bob Johnson, who sold the network to Viacom for $3 billion in 2001 and remained CEO until 2006. Troy Vincent serves as the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, bringing a sports industry perspective.

Raymond J. McGuire leads financial advisory at Lazard, and George Cheeks chairs TV Media at Paramount Skydance.

According to Louis Carr, BET’s president, the board will serve as “a strategic and cultural sounding board, offering insight, perspective, and accountability as BET expands its reach and continues to champion the voices and stories that move culture forward.”

The timing matters. According to Variety, BET is shutting down its streaming service BET+ next month, merging its content into Paramount+.

Paramount also acquired Tyler Perry’s 25% stake in BET+, signaling major structural changes at the network.

Scott Mills exited after 23 years, and Louis Carr took over as president. Having established voices like Queen Latifah and LL Cool J involved in strategic decisions sends a message that BET is committed to staying connected to the culture that built it.