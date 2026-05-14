Drake Seems To Fire Shots At Kendrick Lamar On “1 AM In Albany”

Drake reignited his war of words with Kendrick Lamar on “1 AM in Albany” with icy bars about religion and who really runs rap.

Here we go. Again.

Give Drake some grace. People forget Jay-Z sent plenty shots at Nas way after “Ether” and “Super Ugly.” And so here we are.

Drake has seemingly started back with Kendrick Lamar on “1 AM in Albany,” a “leaked” record. People are going crazy or yawning. I had to listen a couple times to hear this stuff, but the internet is already going on and on about it.

The OVO Don hit up Kendrick but mixed it up with a lot of talk of morality, fame, religion and supremacy. By the way, there are several other lines that are clearly to other people. Drake opened with what most see as a direct jab at Kendrick.

“To be the number one, you gotta lead the way, and to hold something over my head forever, you’re still a couple feet away,” Drake raps.

The song quickly pivots, but the metaphors are there.

“Plot twist, the owl never sees the cage, the owl only wakes up to seize the day,” he continues.

Drake SEEMS to challenge Kendrick and others over religious symbolism and hypocrisy.

“Talkin’ bout hiding the Bible, maybe y’all should read a page, iced out crosses on they necks thinking Jesus saves, well even if he does, n#gga, either way, the blasphemy you talk let me know that your amazing grace gon’ be delayed.”

Kendrick definitely had spiritual leanings in his feud with Drake, but these are still subliminals in my opinion.

Drake did not stop there.

“You n#ggas should be ashamed, the fact you had to bring those talks to get some decent plays, goodness gracias’.”

“God wanna wipe that lil smug look right off ya f##king face, all you really did was cap like uppercase, dodged the truth, but still managed to finally get a hit that let you run a base.”

Yeah that is for Dot.

I think it will be hard to minimize Kendrick’s victory lap, but here we are.

“N#99as saw you out at first, you need ’em, so you out at home now, just like a double play.”

The record arrives as Drake preps ICEMAN. The rollout is rolling out. His base is excited. Meanwhile, Kendrick remains silent and I suspect it will stay that way.

The dust refuses to settle.

Now, tell me…who else is he talking about?