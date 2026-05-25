The Mandalorian & Grogu Review: A Fun Return To The Star Wars Galaxy

Smaller in scope but big on charm, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” delivers an entertaining ride even if it never fully escapes its streaming-series roots.

Non-Spoiler Review: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu is the latest film entry in the Star Wars franchise, directed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin. Once again, the skilled and resourceful bounty hunter travels alongside his young companion Grogu for another adventure.

Acting as a feature-length extension of the popular Disney+ series, this film reunites the beloved duo for a standalone story that continues their journey.

Set after the events of the most recent season of The Mandalorian, the movie follows Din Djarin and Grogu as they embark on a dangerous mission involving lingering Imperial forces, formidable adversaries and increasing instability across the galaxy. Rather than leaning heavily into deep mythology or extensive franchise lore, the film focuses more on the relationship between its two central characters while delivering a substantial amount of action and familiar Star Warsbeats.

As someone who enjoyed the earlier seasons of The Mandalorian, I thought this movie captured much of what made the series connect with audiences in the first place. While it remains tonally consistent with the show, it also feels accessible and family-friendly for viewers of all ages.

Visually, the film delivers impressive cinematography that complements its detailed production design and strong visual effects. From expansive worlds and creature design to large-scale space sequences and action set pieces, the overall presentation feels polished and cinematic.

From a directing standpoint, Favreau keeps the story focused and approachable while still offering enough for longtime Star Wars fans. Instead of attempting something sprawling or weighed down by exposition, the film aims to tell a straightforward, contained adventure with likable characters and an emotional center.

In the lead role, Pascal once again brings humanity and subtle emotional depth to Din Djarin. The supporting cast, including Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Ward and Jeremy Allen White voicing Rotta the Hutt, delivers solid performances with the material provided.

Musically, composer Ludwig Göransson once again stands out. His score continues to give this corner of the Star Warsuniverse a distinct identity and remains one of the strongest elements of the franchise’s modern era.

That said, I can understand why some viewers may come away disappointed by the smaller scale of the story compared to previous live-action Star Wars films. The Mandalorian and Grogu is not especially ambitious and often feels intentionally lower stakes, prioritizing a fun, effects-driven space adventure over grand thematic storytelling.

At times, it even feels like a story that could have functioned equally well as a premium streaming release. Outside of occasional inconsistent CGI, I also thought the second half experienced some pacing issues that caused the momentum to dip slightly.

Still, despite those criticisms, I found the film moderately enjoyable and completely serviceable as an entertaining summer blockbuster.

Overall, while The Mandalorian and Grogu may not redefine the genre or reinvent Star Wars, it remains a solid and enjoyable sci-fi adventure. Tonally, it feels much closer to the adventurous spirit of Solo: A Star Wars Story than the heavier thematic approach of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or Andor.

If you’re already invested in the streaming series, there is a good chance you’ll enjoy continuing the journey with Din Djarin and Grogu.

Recommendation: Worth watching for existing fans of The Mandalorian and viewers looking for a straightforward, visually entertaining sci-fi adventure.

What do you think? Drop your thoughts in the comments.