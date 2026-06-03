Dame Dash Destroys Jay-Z’s Viral Freestyle: “Drake Can Beat Him”

Dame Dash responds to Jay-Z’s viral Roots Picnic freestyle, saying Drake can beat Hov in a battle and calling the performance “wack.”

Dame Dash is siding with Toronto rapper Drake, after Jay-Z’s viral Roots Picnic freestyle, which dissed the former Roc-A-Fella CEO, the OVO boss, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and others.

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder responded to the performance with brutal honesty, saying Drake can beat Jay-Z in a battle, something he doesn’t believe about Kendrick Lamar.

“I don’t think Drake can beat Kendrick, but I know Drake can beat Jay. I know that for a fact,” Damon Dash said during an interview with The Art of Dialogue about the freestyle that went viral over the weekend.

Drake had previously dissed Jay-Z on his ICEMAN track “Janice S###,” where he rapped about the industry and took apparent shots at multiple figures. The song debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking Drake’s tie with Michael Jackson for the most number one singles among solo male artists.

Dash’s comments come after Jay-Z took shots at Drake during his May 30 performance at Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic.

Jay-Z responded to Drake’s “Janice S###” bar, “the jig is up,” by rapping, “The jig is up. I’m up 10 (billion)/wrong chart champ/You gotta look up again/n##### look up to Hov/I never looked up to them.”

He also fired back: “Them crackers got your publishing gangsta, go talk tough to them/don’t talk success to me/you n##### is workers, in perpetuity is how your contract is worded.”

But Dash wasn’t impressed with Jay-Z’s response. He called the freestyle “wack” and “a joke,” saying he expected something more clever from the rap legend.

“It was like a joke but it was an old joke. He used my lyrics,” Dash explained. “I would prefer the version of Jay that would have said something more clever. And that’s not the version of Jay that I would have ever signed.”

Dash also questioned why Jay-Z didn’t address 50 Cent during the freestyle.

“I guess he don’t want no smoke with 50, but 50 has been kind of quiet lately, too, for some reason,” he said, referencing his three-way fugue with Jigga and Fif.

Beyond the bars, Dash had major issues with Jay-Z’s appearance at Roots Picnic. He criticized the hairstyle, calling it embarrassing and questioning who told Jay-Z to perform with that look.

“Why would they let him come outside like that?” Dash asked. “There should be jokes for that hairstyle.” Dash went further, suggesting Jay-Z’s current state reflects deeper problems. mainly financial.

“So to me, that’s what it looks like when you owe the devil money. They make you dress funny. They take all your jewelry away, and then they make you do what they say,” he said. “I watched what happened to Kevin Hart the other day was sad,” Damon Dash said, referencing the backlash the comedian is receiving over a George Floyd joke told during “The Roost of Kevin Hart.”

“I went from being like a little aggravated with him to now feeling sorry cause I’m actually watching what happens after 25 years after you sell your soul. You’re in hell,” Dash said.

Dash ended his response with a challenge.

“If we want to battle, anytime Jay wants to battle on the stage, I will personally destroy him. Anytime he wants to do a fashion line, I’ll destroy him. Pause. Anytime he wants to make a movie, I will destroy him. Any television show or documentary or book, I will destroy him.”