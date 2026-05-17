50 Cent’s G-Unit Reebok Sneakers Are Making Their Official Return This Summer

50 Cent’s legendary G-Unit Reebok sneakers are officially making their return this summer after Tony Yayo’s confirmation.

50 Cent just got the sneaker world buzzing after Tony Yayo confirmed the G-Unit x Reebok line is making its official return this summer.

The G6 silhouette dominated the early 2000s and was one of the biggest moves in rap history when it dropped in 2003, proving that rappers could actually move serious product in the sneaker game.

Back in the day, 50 Cent was moving serious numbers with these kicks.

According to Footwear News, he sold over $3.8 million in pairs of sneakers during that era, which was absolutely wild for a Hip-Hop collaboration at the time.

Jay-Z’s S. Carter line launched that same year and became Reebok’s fastest-selling sneaker ever, but 50 Cent’s G-Unit G6 had its own lane and loyal following.

The early 2000s were peak sneaker culture for rappers, and these shoes were the blueprint for what was possible when you combined Hip-Hop credibility with actual design.

The timing of this comeback makes perfect sense, too. Fashion’s been obsessed with 2000s nostalgia for years now, and baggy jeans are back in rotation, so the G-Unit aesthetic fits right into what’s happening right now.

Timothée Chalamet was already rocking G-Unit x Reebok boots back in December during his “Marty Supreme” promotional run, which basically confirmed that these shoes had staying power beyond just the Hip-Hop community.