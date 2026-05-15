Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s Past Included Video Vixen According To Her Haters

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant was a feature in old Hip-Hop, some allege and critics continue questioning her professional credentials.

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Faces Growing Scrutiny As Old Music Video Rumors Surface

Cheyenne Bryant is going to have a rough way as she is facing mounting criticism online. And the conversation is getting louder by the day.

The motivational speaker and self-help personality is currently promoting her latest book, but much of the attention has shifted to her credentials.

You already know, social media is challenging and dragging Cheyenne’s use of the title “Doctor.” Critics claim she has blurred the lines and they do not know what she is. Cheyenne has acknowledged she is not a licensed therapist or psychologist. She still wears a chain that says “DOC” on it.

Now, another rumor has entered the picture.

Social media users are circulating screenshots and clips that allegedly show Cheyenne appearing in old Hip-Hop music videos from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Some of the images reportedly feature artists and personalities connected to that era, including Spliff Star and others. At this point, there is no confirmed proof that the woman in the clips is actually Cheyenne, but the resemblance has sparked heavy online discussion.

The footage being shared online is grainy and unclear, which has only added to the speculation. Some people are convinced it is her. Others believe the internet is simply running with another unverified rumor.

And then there are people like Lil Fizz from B2K. Bloop. Around the 4:15 minute mark he talks about it. He does not question her doc credentials, but he does say she was around them a lot. Not exactly, the video vixen co-sign…just smoke. They sure talking a lot here.

To be fair, there is nothing wrong with appearing in music videos. During the height of the video model era, many women used those appearances as stepping stones into other things. I respect it. Lying is not something I respect unless you are talking about me in my favorite fit. Younger audiences don’t get it.

Let’s talk credibility and transparency.

For Cheyenne, this controversy arrives at a difficult time.Her educational background is sketch af right now. Old footage is coming up and those shots look like her. Fair or not, this is what it is. Why you think I never showed my face? Who wants that?

Cheyenne Bryant clearly knows how to connect with people. She has built a large following and will be find amongst the pedestrian world class. Doctors and people that are in higher education are not rocking with her.

What do you think about the controversy surrounding Cheyenne Bryant? Until she shows some evidence, I can’t call her doctor.

Share your thoughts in the comments.