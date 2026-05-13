Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Is Being Called Dr. Fraud, But She Claims People Are Wrong

The popular “relationship coach” has a mountain of scrutiny against her over her doctorate, licensure and missing dissertation.

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s appearance on The Breakfast Club just made it worse. I did not even know this was bubbling. Now, her credentials, licensure and Doctor status is being questioned. She jumped the shark.

The Doc, for those that do not know, is a motivational speaker and life coach, purportedly has a doctorate in counseling psychology from Argosy University. But, there are no publicly accessible records related to her dissertation and doctoral verification. The internet is going to go looking and they did not find.

During the interview, Bryant explained that Argosy University shut down and claimed many student records were lost. She also said third-party systems failed her. She also stated she chose not to pursue a refund – a REFUND? – tied to the school’s closure. What? How?

Now, there’s more. People want to know if she completed all requirements for a doctorate and whether she has ever held a professional clinical license. But he bucked back in the most defensive way. And she used “words” to defend herself, but it did not hold up. She acknowledged she is not currently licensed and described herself as no longer practicing “under a license.” She never answered Lauren’s actual question about her dissertation though.

Mental health professionals and former Argosy students went OFF. Many called “CAP” to put it lightly. They said you can retrieve transcripts from the defunct institution through services like Parchment. Also, the state can hold them too.

Others defended Bryant, but repeatedly branding herself as “Dr. Bryant” did not help their cause.

Bryant has maintained that she completed her education and doctorate. She said – using curse words – this is bad faith criticism and hateration. Damn. I think we gotta do better.

From now on, I am calling her Ms. Cheyenne.