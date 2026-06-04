EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Hits Tasha K With $110K Attorneys’ Fees Bill After Lawyer’s AI Slop Backfire

Cardi B sought over $110K in legal fees from Tasha K after bankruptcy court sanctions tied to contempt and fake AI citations.

Cardi B just hit Tasha K with a bill her sloppy lawyer helped draft, and the amount filed in federal bankruptcy court today is over $110,000, just in attorneys’ fees.

Court documents filed June 3 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida show Cardi’s two law firms are jointly seeking $110,115.76 in attorneys’ fees and costs that a judge already ordered Tasha K to pay.

The breakdown is $59,765.76 from Miami firm Meland Budwick and another $50,350 from Atlanta-based Moore Pequignot, and that’s before the court even signs off on the final dollar amount.

The fees cover 14 months of lawyers monitoring every platform Tasha posted on and the legal work to bring her back to court, and a chunk of it traces directly back to her attorney’s own mess.

Tasha K’s bankruptcy lawyer, Chad Van Horn, submitted a legal brief that contained at least one fully fabricated case citation and three others that didn’t hold up, what Cardi’s attorney Lisa Moore called “hallucinated.”

AI-generated case law that simply doesn’t exist. Cardi’s lead counsel, James Moon, caught every fake citation the old-fashioned way, by actually reading the cases, and then spent over nine hours specifically documenting the AI citation problems before the May 6 hearing.

Van Horn filed a corrective notice the day before court, admitting the errors and apologizing to the judge, but the court still hit him with a personal sanction covering 10% of the fees tied to Cardi’s reply brief.

That’s money coming out of Van Horn’s own pocket for sloppiness that made a bad situation worse.

The judge held Tasha K in civil contempt on May 6, ordered all violating content removed across YouTube, X, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and radio, and rejected every defense Tasha’s team put forward.

Tasha went live the same night and confirmed the loss, saying both she and her lawyer got fined. She told her audience the hearing lasted three hours, and neither of them saw the outcome coming.

Cardi’s team is now also pursuing the full original $3.9 million judgment, arguing that Tasha’s violations wiped out the structured repayment deal she was operating under.

This whole situation started in 2019 when Cardi sued Tasha for a years-long online campaign of lies that a jury valued at nearly $4 million in 2022. Tasha filed for bankruptcy; the debt was restructured to $1.2 million with monthly payments and a strict gag order attached, and then she violated it anyway, over and over, until her own lawyer’s AI-generated briefs became the final detail that helped seal the loss.

Tasha K now has 28 days from the court’s final fee order to write that check.