EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Wins Major Court Victory Against Tasha K

Cardi B’s legal battle with Tasha K intensified after a Florida judge found the blogger in contempt over alleged settlement violations.

Cardi B scored a major legal victory Wednesday (May 6) in Florida after accusing blogger Tasha K of repeatedly violating a settlement agreement. A judge responded by reportedly finding the controversial media personality in contempt, ordering prohibited content removed and imposing additional financial sanctions, according to sources with AllHipHop.

Cardi was not at the court when the ruling was made.

The latest courtroom confrontation marks a sharp escalation in the years-long legal war between the Grammy-winning rapper and the YouTube blogger, whose real name is Latasha Kebe.

Sources told AllHipHop exclusively that Tasha K was ordered to immediately take down content allegedly barred under the agreement and pay significant attorneys’ fees.

The court also reportedly sanctioned her attorney over what were described as “hallucinated citations” submitted in legal filings.

The dispute stems from Cardi B’s successful 2022 defamation lawsuit against Tasha K, which resulted in a nearly $4 million judgment. After Tasha K later filed for bankruptcy, both sides negotiated a settlement that reduced the debt to approximately $1.2 million through structured payments.

That agreement included a non-disparagement clause prohibiting Tasha K from publicly discussing Cardi B, her husband Offset or NFL player Stefon Diggs.

According to recent court filings, Cardi B’s legal team argued Tasha K repeatedly breached those terms by discussing Offset’s alleged gambling problems and a recent Florida casino shooting incident involving the rapper.

Offset’s gambling issues have surfaced publicly before. In March 2024, MotorCity Casino Hotel sued him over an alleged unpaid $100,000 gambling marker. Additional reports claimed he lost roughly $900,000 gambling at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Cardi B’s attorney, Lisa Moore, is reportedly seeking the remaining balance tied to the original judgment, estimated at roughly $3.9 million, along with additional sanctions and attorneys’ fees tied to the alleged violations.

The filings argue Tasha K’s continued commentary demonstrates a pattern of disregarding both the settlement agreement and court authority.

Neither Cardi B nor Tasha K publicly addressed the latest developments immediately following the hearing. AllHipHop will continue to report on the intimate details of this case. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter to get the info faster.