Benny The Butcher Confirms Griselda Reunion Is Coming With New Music

Benny the Butcher reveals Griselda is heading toward a reunion with new music coming soon, while dismissing allegations of tension.

Benny the Butcher says Griselda is heading toward a reunion, but it’s happening on his terms.

During a recent appearance on the “New Rory & Mal” podcast, the Buffalo rapper opened up about the current state of the legendary Hip-Hop collective and what fans can expect moving forward.

“Man, that’s at the same place it was at when we started,” Benny explained when asked about Griselda’s status. “N##### about to get some music. You know what I’m saying? N#### like we about to f### s### up. N##### about to get some music.”

The rapper acknowledged that each member, himself, Conway the Machine, and Westside Gunn, has been thriving individually. However, he revealed that his collaborators have varying energy levels in group projects.

“I’m doing my s###, Con doing his s###, West doing his s### And to be honest with you. You be hearing West talking about he going to retire. You hear Conway say this is last s### Sometimes these n##### don’t be wanting to do this s###,” Benny said.

Despite his partners’ hesitation, Benny made it clear that he’s ready to move forward.

“These n##### a little older than me. They’ve been doing it a little longer. You know what I’m saying? So you know sometimes they don’t be wanting to do this s###. But we definitely doing it,” Benny the Butcher said.

When pressed about the timeline for a reunion, Benny hinted that conversations have already taken place behind the scenes.

Benny also addressed the family dynamic between the three rappers, explaining why Conway and Westside Gunn might be pulling back from the grind.

“Those are two like family-oriented guys who be in the crib with their family who who be around their n##### and and their immediate family and you know they like doing that s###. Not saying that they going stop creating music cuz that’s what they love to do too but they don’t be wanting to do this s###. But only thing they’re interested in doing is together.”

The rapper emphasized that despite any disagreements or distance, the bond between the three is unbreakable.

Benny also touched on a recent incident where Conway removed a painting from the stage during a performance.

“Spoke to him about that too, so. Honestly, I was like Uh he probably was mad I beat that n#### in 2K and some s###,” Benny joked.

The bottom line: Griselda fans should expect new music soon. While Conway and Westside Gunn may be more focused on family and individual projects, Benny’s enthusiasm for the collective remains strong.

And based on his comments, it sounds like the three are closer to a reunion than ever before.