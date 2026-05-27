Bad Bunny Joins “Toy Story 5” Cast As Mysterious Toy Character

Bad Bunny’s voicing a forgotten toy in “Toy Story 5,” adding another major role to his massive 2026.

Bad Bunny is stepping into the animated world with a voice role that’s equal parts cool and mysterious.

The Puerto Rican superstar will lend his voice to Pizza With Sunglasses in “Toy Story 5,” a forgotten toy living in an abandoned backyard shed alongside other toys left behind by time.

Disney confirmed the casting, adding another major name to a franchise that’s already stacked with returning talent like Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack.

The character itself is described as “effortlessly cool and mysterious,” which honestly sounds like it was written specifically for Bad Bunny’s vibe.

He’s joining a cast that includes Scottish actor Alan C######, who’ll voice an evil version of Bullseye, Woody’s trusty horse.

The film hits theaters June 19, and according to the BBC, it’s set to tackle a modern threat to playtime: a smart tablet called Lilypad that’s keeping Bonnie from her analog toys.

This voice cameo caps off an absolutely massive year for the King of Latin Trap.

Bad Bunny headlined the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, made history by becoming the first artist with a primarily Spanish-language album to win a Grammy Award for Album of the Year with Debí Tirar Más Fotos, and became Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally.

Beyond music, he’s been building serious acting credentials.

He appeared as Colorado in the 2025 crime thriller “Caught Stealing” alongside Austin Butler, Regina King, and Zoë Kravitz, and before that played Wolf in David Leitch’s 2022 action-comedy “Bullet Train” with Brad Pitt.