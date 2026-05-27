Popular Rapper’s Barbershop Haircut Photo Leads To Jail Time

Hotboii’s back in jail after prosecutors say he violated probation by posing with alleged gang members.

Hotboii just got hit with six months behind bars for a probation violation.

The Orlando rapper was sentenced on May 18 after prosecutors claimed he broke the terms of his release by hanging around alleged members of the 438 gang, and his legal team had to fight hard to keep him out of prison entirely.

His attorney, Lyle Mazin, managed to negotiate the sentence down from the 48 months prosecutors were pushing for, which is a massive win considering the circumstances.

The violation itself came from a Facebook photo showing Hotboii with two men, law enforcement identified as gang members.

According to Mazin, the rapper was getting a haircut at a home in Central Florida when these two guys walked in, and they ended up taking a picture together because that’s what happens when a local celebrity is in the room.

Mazin argued that 438 isn’t actually a gang but rather a hashtag representing the Pine Hills neighborhood where Hotboii grew up, which means his client couldn’t have knowingly associated with gang members if the designation itself is questionable.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Hotboii’s hairstyle actually played a role in the sentencing decision.

Mazin successfully argued for jail time rather than prison, specifically because his client would’ve had to cut off his signature look behind bars, and the judge agreed it was worth considering.

The rapper had already spent 805 days locked up after his initial arrest in July 2021 on RICO charges, which he eventually resolved by pleading guilty to conspiracy to engage in racketeering.

When Hotboii walked out on September 11, 2024, he immediately dropped “9/11 (First Day Out)” and the track went crazy online, racking up over a million views within days.

He was performing at Rolling Loud Orlando just last week before getting locked back up, which makes the timing feel especially rough.

The 438 gang was allegedly caught up in a deadly feud with the Army gang led by 9lokkNine, and that conflict resulted in the deaths of innocent people, including Dexter Rentz Jr., an Ocoee High School football star who had a scholarship to Louisville, and 16-year-old Tavyiah King, the niece of former Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill.