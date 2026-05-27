Rick Ross Makes An Offer To 50 Cent To Clean His Yacht

Rick Ross sits down with Patrick Bet-David to discuss Drake, 50 Cent, his midlife crisis, and his ambitious plans for billionaire status.

Rick Ross sat down with Patrick Bet-David on the latest episode of the PBD Podcast to discuss his long-standing tension with 50 Cent.

Rick Ross attached the G-Unit boss, revealing they’ve never been cool. He shared a story about taking 50’s son fishing and offered to let the G-Unit boss clean his yacht.

“I’ll let 50 wash the bottom of my yacht. I don’t like to see nothing green at the bottom. He can get the scuba goggles, the mouthpiece, the fins on his feet, and he could flap like flipper,” Rick Ross joked.

Ross framed the comments as a taunt about wealth and status, portraying himself as financially superior throughout the exchange.

The Miami rapper then returned to a recurring criticism he has made for years: that 50 Cent allegedly does not own key portions of his music and television catalog.

Ross specifically referenced “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” and the hit television franchise “Power,” claiming 50 Cent lacks ownership of both properties.

“He would get paid [for cleaning his yacht] just like if it was ‘Power.” He doesn’t own ‘Power.’ He doesn’t own none of that. His 10 million-selling album. He doesn’t own Get Rich or Die Tryin that’s why he never promotes it,” Rick Ross said.

Ross also dismissed long-circulating reports about 50 Cent’s net worth, questioning public estimates that place the rapper’s fortune in the hundreds of millions.

The remarks are the latest escalation in a feud between the two artists that stretches back more than a decade and has regularly included insults about business success, lifestyle and personal relationships.